Vivek Ramaswamy’s Insane Office Temperature Demand Drove Staff Crazy

The former employees, speaking anonymously, said that Ramaswamy insisted office thermostats be set to 64 degrees or lower. It would be so cold in the offices that people had to wear fleece jackets inside and use space heaters at their desks.

Ramaswamy hired former Army Rangers as his bodyguards. At one point, his campaign hired three at once. In addition to ensuring the safety of Ramaswamy and his family, one of the Rangers’ main jobs was to arrive at his hotel rooms before he did and make sure they were cold enough for his liking.

European countries should remove their restrictions on air conditioning which do absolutely nothing to change the climate while causing more human deaths. I’ll say it again slowly: bad climate change policies are *killing more people* than climate change itself. pic.twitter.com/34PV9T5AGm — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) September 10, 2023

Former employees acknowledged that Ramaswamy is a hard worker but said he could be quite inflexible as a boss. When a colleague suggested people be allowed to leave early on summer Fridays, Ramaswamy snapped.