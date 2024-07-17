J.D. Vance Is Now Shilling Trump Businesses, Because of Course
Donald Trump’s running mate seems to be reading the same playbook followed by all the Trump surrogates before him.
While speaking at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, J.D. Vance appeared to be shilling Trump businesses.
“President Trump obviously is one of the most successful real estate executives in the history of our country,” said Trump’s recently crowned running mate. “Of course, the Trump name became synonymous with luxury and beauty in the real estate world.”
Fact-check for Vance: Trump’s companies have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at least six times. Trump’s businesses, especially his real estate ventures, have ended with billions of dollars lost and literally blown up in smoke. Take Trump Plaza as just one example, which was one of the worst-performing casinos in Atlantic City and was demolished after the city offered bidders a chance to destroy the eyesore. As Trump operated that casino into the ground, his workers lost millions of dollars in retirement savings. Before becoming president, Trump regularly engaged in fraud and tax evasion to make his millions.
Trump probably should have declared bankruptcy again, after losing the New York fraud case against him and the Trump Organization earlier this year. But according to reports, he was too afraid doing so would make him look like a loser.
In case Vance doesn’t know, it is a violation of ethics rules to exploit public office for private gain, which can be found in the emoluments clause in the Constitution.
When Trump was first elected in 2016, he vowed to abide by the Constitution and keep his business and his presidency separate. He did not follow through on that promise; a Citizens for Ethics report found 3,403 conflicts of interest back in 2020, which included holding political events at his properties and hosting politicians, foreign officials, and special interest groups at his businesses.
Vance seems to be following cues from his predecessors. In the early days of Trump’s first term, Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer came under fire from the House Oversight Committee for promoting Ivanka Trump’s clothing line.