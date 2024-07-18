Bombshell Report Reveals Trump Shooter’s Chilling Search History
An FBI report suggests that Thomas Crooks may not have been considering only Donald Trump as a target.
The gunman who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday reportedly had President Biden and the Democratic National Convention in his search history, in addition to Trump.
The FBI released new details about Thomas Matthew Crooks Wednesday to members of Congress, revealing that in addition to pictures of Biden and Trump, the 20-year-old also searched for FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and a member of the British royal family. The New York Times reported these details, citing anonymous sources.
What still isn’t known is Crooks’s motive. While he told fellow users of a gaming platform, Steam, that he planned to make a “premiere” on July 13, little else has been discovered. The FBI has searched through Crooks’s possessions, including two phones and at least one laptop, and hasn’t found any proof of strong political views in any particular direction.
Crooks received several packages over the past few months that were marked “hazardous material,” and federal law enforcement also found three explosive devices connected to him: two in his car and one in his house. The two in his car used a radio-controlled system normally used in commercial fireworks.
Investigators haven’t found any evidence of co-conspirators or ties to any organizations, and are reportedly puzzled by the lack of evidence on the two phones. One hypothesis is that Crooks may have been dealing with depression, as one of his phone searches was for “major depressive disorder,” but little has been discovered beyond that.
In the week following the shooting, Trump’s right-wing allies and supporters have spouted all kinds of conspiracy theories, including that it was a plot by the Democratic establishment and that the Secret Service was weakened by “DEI hires,” meaning women and minorities. But the revelations so far don’t show any kind of wider plot, or a political motive. So far, the limited discoveries only hint at a man looking up famous people near him.