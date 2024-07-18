Republicans Blow a Fuse Harassing Secret Service Head over Trump
Senators demanded that the Secret Service chief either provide more details on the Donald Trump assassination attempt, or resign.
Four Republican senators went ballistic as they chased Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle out of the Republican National Convention, demanding her resignation if she would not answer their questions about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
Senators John Barrasso, Marsha Blackburn, James Lankford, and Kevin Cramer surrounded Cheatle in a suite at the convention Wednesday night. Blackburn posted a video of their furious encounter on X, which Fox News was able to caption.
Barrasso, a Republican from Wyoming, said he was “very disappointed” after a dual congressional phone briefing earlier that day, during which Cheatle had failed to address all of his questions about the shooting at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. “Every one of us have questions that we wanted to ask, we felt we didn’t get any of the responses that were necessary from you,” Barrasso said.
Cheatle reportedly acknowledged that there had been “mistakes and gaffes” that allowed for the attempted assassin to get his shot at the former president, one person familiar with the briefing told Politico. But, it appeared that her responses earlier Wednesday had not satisfied the concerns of these senators.
Barrasso insisted that Cheatle had allowed Trump to take the stage after the Secret Service had already identified the possible threat. “Very disappointed in your leadership,” Barrasso continued, saying that he blamed Cheatle for putting the former president “within less than an inch of his life.”
“So, resignation, or full explanation to us right now,” he said.
Blackburn echoed Barrasso’s demands for answers. “Can you give us an explanation? Why would anyone allow the president to go on stage when you know you’ve got a potential threat and you’ve got snipers that are trained on him?” she asked.
“I don’t think that this is the forum to have this discussion,” Cheatle said, invoking cries of outrage from both senators.
“Oh, yes ma’am, it is the forum!” Blackburn retorted.
“But wait, you hung up on us!” Barrasso cried.
“Let me just say the hospitality suite is actually to thank the partners who have helped secure the Republican National Convention. I would not want to take away from their evening,” Cheatle said. “I am happy to answer questions, we will do it in the appropriate forum.”
Still, Blackburn insisted, “This is appropriate!”
“I’m going to leave because I want these people to be able to enjoy their evening,” Cheatle said.
As she began to walk out of the suite, Barrasso and Blackburn insisted on following her out. “No, no, no, we’re going with you,” they said.
As the group made its way quickly through the hallways of the arena, the senators would not relent in their efforts to shame Cheatle.
“It was an assassination attempt!” Blackburn cried. “Just say it’s an assassination attempt.”
“There’s no shame, no concern,” Barrasso scolded. “You’re supposed to protect the president of the United States.”
Senator Kevin Cramer also piped up. “Do you answer to anyone? I’m going to tell you who you answer to, you answer to us,” he cried.
“Stonewalling! You do nothing,” Barrasso fumed.
As the senators were forced to break into a light jog, they continued to yell angrily at Cheatle. “You cannot run away from your responsibility to the people of the United States,” Barrasso shouted.
“You can keep running, but you can’t hide from us!” Blackburn yelled.
Cheatle has given no indication that she intends to hide, and has agreed to testify before the House Oversight Committee next week, after receiving a subpoena from Representative James Comer.