UAW President Rips “Scab” Trump a New One After RNC Speech

“The United Auto Workers ought to be ashamed for allowing this to happen, and the leader of the United Auto Workers should be fired immediately, and every single autoworker, union and nonunion, should be voting for Donald Trump, because we’re going to bring back car manufacturing and we’re going to bring it back fast,” Trump said.



Fain fired back on X (formerly Twitter) that same night.



“[Trump] is a scab and a billionaire and that’s who he represents,” Fain posted. “We know which side we’re on. Not his.”