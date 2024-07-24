Netanyahu Hounded by Reminders From Hostages During Congress Speech
Speech attendees wore T-shirts criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for failing to bring home hostages.
Several attendees were escorted out of the U.S. Capitol for wearing yellow T-shirts with protest slogans during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress on Wednesday.
Throughout the beginning of the speech, speech guests unbuttoned their dress shirts and jackets to reveal yellow T-shirts that read, “Seal the Deal NOW!” They were promptly removed from the room by security, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Axios’s Andrew Solender.
This slogan is used by the families and allies of the Israeli hostages that Netanyahu has continually claimed he is committed to saving. He repeated those claims in his speech.
Netanyahu has received significant criticism from Israelis, as after nearly 10 months of military action in Gaza, he has failed to secure the safe return of hostages. He has also overseen the deaths of nearly 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza, as well as mass displacement and widespread famine.