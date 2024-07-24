Netanyahu Hounded by Reminders From Hostages During Congress Speech

Trump has been accused of racism long before and since his entry into politics. In the 1970s, he and his father were sued by the federal government for discriminatory housing practices. When he was a casino owner, Black employees were ushered off the floors whenever Trump and his wife paid a visit. In the late 1980s, he sought the death penalty for the Central Park Five (who were found to be innocent), and as president he attacked NFL players kneeling in protest of racial inequality and refused to condemn white supremacists.



Recently, a producer on Trump’s reality show, The Apprentice, recounted a 2004 incident where Trump refused to hire Kwame Jackson, the Black finalist on the series’s first season, asking the show’s producers, “I mean, would America buy a n— winning?”



In the light of his uncle’s history, Trump III’s writings seem plausible. As Trump will likely face a Black woman in Vice President Kamala Harris, we will probably see racially questionable attacks from him and his campaign in the coming days. In fact, they’ve already started.

