J.D. Vance’s Attempt to Insult Kamala Blows Up in His Face
Vance tried to follow Donald Trump’s line attacking Kamala Harris’s ethnicity.
J.D. Vance got slammed by X users after accusing Vice President Kamala Harris of being fake.
“Kamala Harris is a phony who caters to whatever audience is in front of her,” Vance said, during a rally speech in Glendale, Arizona, Wednesday night.
“She went down to Georgia and started with a fake Southern accent. I’m serious, now, what the hell was all that about? Kamala Harris grew up in Canada! They don’t talk like that in Vancouver or Quebec or wherever she came from,” Vance said.
The line of argument seemed like a weak chaser for Donald Trump’s shot at Harris earlier that day, questioning his opponent’s Blackness in a room full of Black journalists.
Of course, from someone like Vance, with his history of stretching the truth and making flip-flopping statements, no one on the internet was buying it.
There were the easy hits, about Vance’s ever-changing name and where he grew up.
Vance has seemingly changed his name a few times, from James Donald Bowman, to James David Hamel, and finally to Vance around 2013, according to Vanity Fair.
As for the Ohio senator’s supposed Appalachian roots—which he capitalized on in his bestselling book, Hillbilly Elegy—where he grew up in Middletown, Ohio, is not within the Appalachian region defined by Congress.
But then, there’s the more pressing stuff, like what Vance purports to actually believe. Vance went from being a self-proclaimed “never-Trump guy,” to being Trump’s running mate, in just a few years.
In an attempt to appeal to Trump voters, it seems that Vance is already capturing the very essence of Trump, who rarely casts an accusation that’s not also an admission.