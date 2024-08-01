J.D. Vance’s Attempt to Insult Kamala Blows Up in His Face

Vance: Kamala Harris is a phony who caters to whatever audience is in front of her pic.twitter.com/2jKVWjmBiS — Acyn (@Acyn) August 1, 2024

“She went down to Georgia and started with a fake Southern accent. I’m serious, now, what the hell was all that about? Kamala Harris grew up in Canada! They don’t talk like that in Vancouver or Quebec or wherever she came from,” Vance said.



The line of argument seemed like a weak chaser for Donald Trump’s shot at Harris earlier that day, questioning his opponent’s Blackness in a room full of Black journalists.

Of course, from someone like Vance, with his history of stretching the truth and making flip-flopping statements, no one on the internet was buying it.