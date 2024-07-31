Trump Weirdly Brags About Interview That His Team Cut Off Early
Donald Trump’s interview with the NABJ was supposed to last an hour, but ended up lasting only 34 minutes.
After getting booed, laughed at, and fact-checked, Donald Trump decided he had had enough of his Wednesday interview and left early.
At a National Association of Black Journalists event in Chicago, the former president was slated to speak for an hour. Despite starting more than an hour late, allegedly due to technical difficulties, moderators began the discussion with Trump by thanking him for agreeing to still speak for the full hour.
Their thanks were premature, however, as Trump only spoke for 34 minutes. Moderator Rachel Scott indicated that Trump’s team cut things off.
The awkward affair was riddled with tense moments and shouts from the audience. Throughout the interview, Scott and fellow moderator Kadia Goba displayed incredible professionalism—and Trump, of course, showed none.
The Republican presidential candidate spent his time interrupting people, questioning Kamala Harris’s Blackness, trying and failing to explain what “Black jobs” are, and promising to pardon January 6 rioters.
Immediately following the event, Trump took to TruthSocial to gloat about his performance and complain about the event overall. “The questions were Rude and Nasty, often in the form of a statement,” he wrote.
Despite his poor performance and early exit, Trump said he “CRUSHED IT!”