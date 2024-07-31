Watch: Trump Flails Trying to Respond to Kamala Calling Him “Weird”
Donald Trump is struggling to find a comeback to Kamala Harris calling him weird.
In an interview on Fox News Tuesday, Donald Trump tried to respond to the criticisms coming from Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris that he and the GOP are “weird.”
He didn’t succeed, instead responding by simply calling Harris “weird” back.
“The whole thing is a con job. ‘Just plain weird.’ You know who’s plain weird? She’s plain weird. She’s a weird person. Look at her past, look at what she does, and look at what she used to say about herself,” Trump said in the long, meandering interview with Laura Ingraham.
“I won’t get into it, what she used to say and who she was compared to what she said starting at about 2016,” Trump added.
Trump is probably referring to when Harris ran for the Senate in California in 2016, but what he’s saying about “what she used to say” is unclear. Perhaps he’s referring to her past as a district attorney and California attorney general prior to then, making a racist attack on her record on crime. Or perhaps he’s drawing on the “Jezebel” attacks on her from other Republicans, who are trying to use her previous relationships against her.
Either way, “I’m not weird, you are” doesn’t work on school playgrounds and it’s not likely to work as a reply to Democrats. Senator Marco Rubio tried using it Tuesday, and was mocked online. Republicans can’t seem to come up with an answer to what surprisingly has been one of the Democrats’ most effective attack lines in years, trying and failing each time. It’s surprising that Democrats didn’t try it out years ago, considering the weird turn that conservatives have taken. Democratic momentum just keeps growing, and the more the right tries to deny their weirdness, the more people make the association.