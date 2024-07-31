Watch: Trump Flails Trying to Respond to Kamala Calling Him “Weird”

“The whole thing is a con job. ‘Just plain weird.’ You know who’s plain weird? She’s plain weird. She’s a weird person. Look at her past, look at what she does, and look at what she used to say about herself,” Trump said in the long, meandering interview with Laura Ingraham.

“I won’t get into it, what she used to say and who she was compared to what she said starting at about 2016,” Trump added.

Trump: You know who’s plain weird? She’s plan weird. She’s a weird person. pic.twitter.com/OcqHywOdWI — Acyn (@Acyn) July 31, 2024

Trump is probably referring to when Harris ran for the Senate in California in 2016, but what he’s saying about “what she used to say” is unclear. Perhaps he’s referring to her past as a district attorney and California attorney general prior to then, making a racist attack on her record on crime. Or perhaps he’s drawing on the “Jezebel” attacks on her from other Republicans, who are trying to use her previous relationships against her.