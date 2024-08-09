Trump’s New Campaign Schedule Is Troubling Sign of His Mental Fitness

🔥 TRUMP: "What a stupid question!”



Reporter slammed by Trump for questioning his campaign schedule.



“What are we doing right now? She's not doing a news conference. Know why?... she's not smart enough.” pic.twitter.com/2TxT7yAWcM — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) August 8, 2024

Trump’s light schedule is in stark contrast to Vice President Kamala Harris’s and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s. Harris announced Walz as her running mate in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, and the pair have since traveled to rallies in the battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan. They will travel to Arizona Friday and Nevada on Saturday.

Even J.D. Vance, Trump’s running mate, has kept up a busy schedule, following the Harris campaign in visits to Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday and traveling to North Carolina on Thursday. In contrast, Trump has only visited Montana, a solid red state, this week. So why is Trump taking the next two weeks lightly? It was quite different in 2016, when Trump held seven different rallies between August 9 and 13 in four different states.



Usually, the last three months of a presidential campaign are a sprint, with candidates rushing to make stops in critical areas after their party’s convention. Is Trump taking it easy due to his age or even cognitive issues? His press conference was all over the place, and to many, it indicated that Trump is not well. Would he be able to handle a rigorous schedule if he returns to the White House?