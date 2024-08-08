Attention-Seeking Trump Desperately Flip-Flops on Debating Kamala
Donald Trump is now going to debate Kamala Harris (again).
Donald Trump announced Thursday he has agreed to debate Vice President Kamala in not just one September debate, but three.
The news of the three new dates, however, didn’t arrive without a confusing flub. In the middle of a rambling, short-notice press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump announced his intentions to debate Harris on September 4 on Fox News, September 10 on NBC News, and another September 25 debate on ABC News.
But moments after Trump made the claim, it appeared he had mixed up some of the dates and their networks. Spokespeople for ABC said the network had agreed to proceed with the originally scheduled September 10 debate, while NBC News said they had agreed to host a debate on September 25, reported The Daily Beast’s Corbin Bolies.
“She’s barely competent, and she can’t do an interview,” Trump said of Harris. “But I look forward to the debates.”
Harris’s campaign reaffirmed that she would be up for the September 10 ABC News debate shortly after the details were ironed out.
Trump’s announcement came as a complete reversal of where he stood on the debates just last week, when he wrote on Truth Social that he had “terminated” the September 10 ABC News showdown over the fact that the Democratic nominee had changed when he had only agreed to debate “Sleepy Joe Biden.” In its place, Trump offered an alternative debate on Fox News in front of a live crowd, which Harris’s campaign did not sign up to.
The sudden announcement of three back-to-back debates may have been a last-ditch effort to regain lost favor with some of his fans, who were stunningly disappointed by his decision to back out of the first scheduled debate—so much so that they got the hashtag “#TrumpIsACoward” trending on Truth Social after the news broke.