Republicans Say They Plan to Raise the Retirement Age. Believe Them.
A new budget from House Republicans clearly states they’ll roll back Social Security benefits for millions of people—if given the chance.
While progressive politicians and unions are fighting to grant Americans four-day workweeks, Republicans are looking to achieve the complete opposite.
On Wednesday, the Republican Study Committee (made up of more than 170 House Republicans) proposed a 2025 budget with an eyebrow-raising revision of Social Security and Medicare, increasing the retirement age to qualify for Social Security and lowering benefits for the highest-earning beneficiaries.
But, don’t worry, Republicans want you to know that this will not take effect immediately, and will and will only impact everyone who isn’t already of-age to acquire their earned benefits.
“Again, the RSC Budget does not cut or delay retirement benefits for any senior in or near retirement,” the caucus underlined.
Under the proposed plan, Medicare would operate as a “premium support model,” competing with private companies, giving subsidies to beneficiaries to pick the private plan of their choice. That stratagem is straight from former House Speaker Paul Ryan’s playbook, who proposed the policy while campaigning as Mitt Romney’s vice presidential pick in the 2012 election. At the time, President Barack Obama argued that the plan would “end Medicare as we know it.”
Outside of fiscal policy, the proposed budget also endorsed the controversial Life at Conception Act, which would grant rights to embryos and likely gut IVF nationwide—despite a Republican press run last month to fake support for the procedure.
The budget is unlikely to pass through Congress, but its drafting still hints at the party’s follow-through on an age-old threat—and offers a glimpse into what kind of future they want if they win re-election, and if Donald Trump retakes the White House.
The whole thing is, notably, an odd choice during an election year.