Kamala’s Latest Polling Win Is a Devastating Blow to Trump

Over the course of little more than a week, the gap between Harris and her Republican opponent widened to 1.8 percent, after several recent polls found that she was polling between one and four points ahead of Trump.

As of Wednesday, the vice president was leading Trump 45.2 percent to 43.3 percent, according to Project 538.

Real Clear Politics, another poll aggregator, had Harris trailing Trump by 1.8 to 2 percent at the end of July. Over the course of the last week, Harris officially surpassed Trump, leading 47.4 percent to 46.9 percent.