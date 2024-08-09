MAGA Chaos Ensues as Joe Rogan Refuses to Endorse Trump

“It’s not that he lies a lot because to lie, you have to do it consciously. He just can’t tell the difference,” Bolton continued. “So he makes up what he wants to say at any given time. If it happens to comport with what everybody else sees—well, that’s fine. And if it doesn’t comport with anybody else, he doesn’t really care and he’s had decades of getting away with it.

“So in his mind, the truth is whatever he wants it to be. And that’s what you heard today,” Bolton added.

Trump’s list of lies on Thursday was almost the length of his speech. Among them included claims that his January 6 crowd size was bigger than Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington (it wasn’t even close). He insisted that Democrats want to gut Social Security (they don’t, but Republicans are trying to). And he swore that no one died on January 6 (four of his own supporters died from the events, including Ashli Babbitt, whom Trump and his allies attempted to morph into a MAGA martyr).