Meet the MAGA Sleazebag Gunning for Amy Klobuchar’s Senate Seat

After dozens of appearances on Bannon’s show War Room (which a February study crowned as the chief spreader of misinformation among political podcasts), White turned his attention toward women, arguing in May that “women have become too mouthy.”

Minutes later, White claimed that women’s schedules were “too busy,” while elevating a conspiracy that there was an “economic incentive” to the inception of World War II insofar as it related to introducing women to the workplace.

Royce White, the Republican nominee for the US Senate in Minnesota:



“Women have become too mouthy”.

-pic.twitter.com/XtQxleJ5ox — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 14, 2024

The conservative populist has also been caught cooking up his own misinformation. In June, White shared a map of Minneapolis awash in green, yellow, and red dots, claiming that each data point symbolized crime in the City of Lakes. But a quick fact-check by a reporter for the Minnesota Reformer showed that the map didn’t depict any lawlessness, but rather the distribution of drinking fountains across the city’s public parks.