HIV Drugs, Cancer Screenings, and More: A List of Free Obamacare Services Struck Down by a Texas Judge
Judge Reed O'Connor has been the “go-to-judge” for conservatives looking to strike down the Affordable Care Act.
On Thursday, a Texas judge struck down a crucial feature of the Affordable Care Act that requires insurance companies to cover preventative health care services for free.
Judge Reed O’Connor, who was nominated by President George W. Bush and has been described as the “go-to judge” for conservatives looking to erode health care and nondiscrimination precedents, made the ruling in response to a case brought by Christian-owned businesses in Texas that argued they should not be required to cover birth control and PrEP services.
The successful plaintiffs’ lawyer is Jonathan Mitchell—the same lawyer representing a man who sued three women for helping his ex-wife get an abortion, and the same lawyer who engineered Texas’s restrictive abortion bounty law.
His new ruling will harm an estimated 150 million people on employer-sponsored health care plans, as well as approximately 20 million Medicaid expansion enrollees and 61 million Medicare beneficiaries, who can receive preventative care under the measure.
Here’s a list of just some of the services O’Connor has now stopped from being guaranteed free:
- Breast cancer screenings for women aged 50 to 74
- Cervical cancer screenings for women aged 21 to 65 years
- An array of recommended pregnancy procedures—including infection testing, pre- and post-partum depression screening, and recommended medication regimens
- PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) treatment to reduce HIV risks
- Screenings for sexually transmitted infections
- Anxiety screenings for children and adolescents
- Vision screenings for children aged 3 to 5 years
- Diabetes screenings
- Osteoporosis screenings
- Comprehensive and holistic interventions for obese children and adolescents
- Lung cancer screenings
- Tuberculosis screenings
- Screenings for women of reproductive age who may be suffering from intimate partner violence
- Screenings for major depressive disorders that could lead to heightened suicide risks in adolescents aged 12 to 18 years old
And that’s just a sampling of what O’Connor has now taken away as a guaranteed health service. Here’s a list of other services now deemed invalid by the ruling.