It’s 2023, and Conservatives Are Still Trying to Sue Obamacare Out of Existence

The plaintiffs nonetheless argued that the task force’s members exercised enough power that they fell under the appointments clause. This would be a problem if it were correct because the Senate didn’t confirm anyone to those positions, casting its decisions since the ACA’s enactment in 2010 into doubt. The Justice Department sharply disagreed with that view, emphasizing in court briefs that the task force wasn’t a government agency, that it only made recommendations that were accepted (and, in some cases, rejected) by an actual federal agency, and that its volunteer members don’t come close to meeting the employment or compensation thresholds that normally define an “officer” of the federal government.

O’Connor disagreed. He concluded that the members fell under the appointments clause because the secretary of health and human services cannot order the task force to change its recommendations, only accept or reject them outright. If the secretary could issue such an order, of course, then it would defeat the purpose of having an independent group of advisers. It also did not matter that ultimate discretion still rests with the secretary; task force members cannot do anything legally binding without his assent. From there, O’Connor concluded that the task force’s members—unpaid part-time temporary volunteers who only issue recommendations—are actually illegally appointed federal officials who unlawfully wield the constitutional powers of the U.S.

Federal judges, like anyone else, can reach different conclusions about legal and constitutional questions in good faith. For a judge with a track record of fashioning his legal reasoning to suit a particular agenda—in this case, dismantling the Affordable Care Act—that benefit of the doubt may be somewhat lessened. It also does not help that O’Connor’s shoddy work extends beyond the health care sphere. The Supreme Court is currently wrestling with his ruling in 2021 that struck down the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1973 at the request of Christian non-Native families that want to adopt Native children. In that decision, O’Connor butchered Supreme Court precedents to rule that the law was racially discriminatory, even though federal Indian law is built on the understanding that tribal governments are sovereign nations, not mere racial groups.