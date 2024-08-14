Harris Hits Major Fundraising Milestone as Momentum Keeps Surging
Kamala Harris raised a record amount for the Democratic National Convention.
Fundraising for the Democratic National Convention has gone through the roof, shattering previous Republican and Democratic fundraising efforts with a whopping $94 million, according to the host committee, Development Now for Chicago.
“Today’s announcement is a reflection of the unified love for our city, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the broad coalition of partners who came together to ensure Chicago could put its best foot forward at this convention,” Christy George, the host committee’s executive director, said Wednesday in a statement obtained by the Chicago Tribune.
The announcement listed AT&T, Invenergy, and United Airlines as major investors, according to the Tribune, though a more comprehensive picture of donors will be available after the convention ends next week.
All in all, the committee raised $9 million more than the Republican National Convention in July, which brought in $85 million, according to Milwaukee’s host committee.
The milestone arrives alongside a Monmouth University poll illustrating skyrocketing momentum behind Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign. There were significant boosts in enthusiasm among Democrats—which leaped from 46 percent to 85 percent now that Harris is the nominee—as well as independent voters, who similarly jumped from 34 percent when President Joe Biden was in the race to 53 percent with Harris.
“This is clearly a different ballgame. The nominee change has raised the ceiling for potential Democratic support in the presidential contest by a small but crucial amount, at least for now,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, in a statement.