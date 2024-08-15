Watch: Trump’s Terrifying Warning Prompts Cheers From His Fans

Donald Trump’s presser Thursday was a scattered assortment of unrelated topics. Despite his campaign’s attempts to rein Trump in and focus his attention on attacking Vice President Kamala Harris’s policies via a narrowly tailored mini-rally, Trump went on an hour-long, mostly unscripted tirade. It was, ultimately, a who’s who of his favorite talking points, including Harris’s alleged “stupidity,” the war in Afghanistan, Covid-19, and migrant crime, with barely any mention made of inflation—or the groceries symbolically propped up inches away from him—for which the entire event was organized.

The new Trump format also attracted an odd variety of attendees. While press conferences typically only attract press, Trump’s Thursday arrangement saw the presence of several curious attendees, including journalists who only lobbed softball questions at the Republican presidential nominee, and another group of people that Trump referred to as “fans” who were overjoyed by some of the darker moments of Trump’s rambling speech.