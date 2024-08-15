Watch: Trump’s Terrifying Warning Prompts Cheers From His Fans
Donald Trump predicted that the country is “going down.”
Donald Trump’s presser Thursday was a scattered assortment of unrelated topics. Despite his campaign’s attempts to rein Trump in and focus his attention on attacking Vice President Kamala Harris’s policies via a narrowly tailored mini-rally, Trump went on an hour-long, mostly unscripted tirade. It was, ultimately, a who’s who of his favorite talking points, including Harris’s alleged “stupidity,” the war in Afghanistan, Covid-19, and migrant crime, with barely any mention made of inflation—or the groceries symbolically propped up inches away from him—for which the entire event was organized.
The new Trump format also attracted an odd variety of attendees. While press conferences typically only attract press, Trump’s Thursday arrangement saw the presence of several curious attendees, including journalists who only lobbed softball questions at the Republican presidential nominee, and another group of people that Trump referred to as “fans” who were overjoyed by some of the darker moments of Trump’s rambling speech.
Responding to a question from a reporter about why “God saved your life” during the assassination attempt, Trump said that “God had something to do with it.” But the back-end of his answer on what he believed God saved him for got a little weirder.
“And maybe it’s, we want to save the world,” Trump continued. “This world is going down. This world is going down.”
That, for whatever reason, elicited a roar from a crowd nearby.
“But I believe that. I believe that. My sons are very good shooters,” Trump expanded, claiming that his sons Eric and Don Jr. were excellent shots who said that the 130-yard distance between Trump and his would-be shooter was akin to a “one-foot putt,” and told their father that a “bad shooter would hit the target almost 100 percent of the time.”