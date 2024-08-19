Pro-Harris Group Perfectly Calls Out Trump’s Christianity Scam
Evangelicals For Harris skewered Donald Trump in a new ad.
An evangelical group has come out in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, and its ads are aggressively looking to peel more members of the conservative Christian sect away from Donald Trump.
A new media spot by Evangelicals For Harris turns to the fourth verse of the first book of John for guidance on the upcoming election, pairing the “false prophet” Bible passage with several caustic clips of Trump.
“Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God,” the advertisement opens.
The clips include the time in 2016 when Trump claimed he could shoot someone in broad daylight on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and not lose any votes, as well as recent instances in which the Republican nominee channeled the language of Adolf Hitler, arguing that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country” while elevating some of his icons, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.
“Read 1 John 4. Choose Christ’s Love,” the advertisement ends.
It’s the second such ad by the group in recent weeks. On Wednesday, Evangelicals For Harris stitched a clip of the late Billy Graham urging parishioners to atone for their sins with a 2015 interview of Trump, in which the former real estate mogul said he was “not sure” he had ever asked God for forgiveness.
“That’s a tough question. I’m not sure I have,” Trump said at the time. “I just, I don’t bring God into that picture. I don’t.”
The clip was not taken well by Graham’s son and institutional successor, who wrote on Twitter that “the liberals are using anything and everything they can to promote candidate Harris.”
“They even developed a political ad trying to use my father @BillyGraham’s image,” Franklin Graham said in response. “They are trying to mislead people. Maybe they don’t know that my father appreciated the conservative values and policies of President @realDonaldTrump in 2016, and if he were alive today, my father’s views and opinions would not have changed.”
But clearly, the pro-Trump sentiment is not shared throughout the religious dynasty: Billy Graham’s granddaughter, Jerushah Duford, endorsed Harris days later. Speaking during an Evangelicals For Harris Zoom call on Friday, Duford lamented how her denomination’s ongoing support of Trump has turned young people away from religion.
“In 2016, when a man bragged about assaulting women, various leaders of my faith then propped up this man as a poster boy for godly manhood and leadership,” Duford told the group. “This broke my heart as I have watched—quite frankly, for the last eight years—people who were curious about Jesus and His teachings [have] done a 180 and walked in the other direction from my faith.”