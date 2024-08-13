Trump Pays Harris Worst Compliment Ever in Messy Musk Interview
Donald Trump said the portrait of Kamala Harris on the cover of Time magazine looked more like his wife.
Donald Trump compared a photo-illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris to his wife, Melania, Monday night, seeming to call his opponent a “beautiful woman.”
During Trump’s two-hour, trainwreck conversation with Elon Musk, which took place on the technocrat’s glitchy X Spaces, the former president made several strange comments—but by far the weirdest was the creepy compliment he gave his opponent.
“She’s terrible, but she’s getting a free ride. I saw a picture of her on Time magazine today. She looks like the most beautiful actress ever to live. I—it was a drawing,” Trump said. He was referring to Neil Jamieson’s photo-illustration of Harris, which accompanied the magazine’s latest cover story.
From there, his strange flattery only got weirder.
“Actually, she looked like our great first lady, Melania,” Trump said.
“She looked, she didn’t look, she didn’t look like Camilla [sic], that’s right. But of course, she’s a beautiful woman so, we’ll leave it at that,” Trump continued, mispronouncing Harris’s name into an entirely different name. Throughout the interview Trump struggled with a soft lisp, which his team inexplicably denied in the most hostile way possible.
While it’s unclear whether he is calling Harris or his wife “beautiful” at the end, this comment, in addition to his past comments about women’s appearances, makes clear his gross obsession with women’s looks.