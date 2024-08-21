Trump’s Desperate Move to Win Over Young Male Voters Gets Weirder
Donald Trump appeared on comedian Theo Von’s podcast for the strangest conversation ever.
Donald Trump has been bleeding support since Vice President Kamala Harris entered the race, as some of his most loyal supporters turn the page on him. White supremacists have taken to Truth Social to brand the Republican nominee as a “coward” for initially backing out of a debate against Harris, while others have claimed that the Trump campaign is headed toward a “catastrophic loss” this November.
So, in an apparent effort to regain the attention and possibly the favor of younger generations, Trump opted for an interview with one of the most unexpected personalities: comedian Theo Von. The combination came with the recommendation of Barron Trump, who the Republican nominee said at the top of the show is a “big fan” of Von’s, describing the podcaster as “a big one.”
Over the course of an hour on Von’s podcast This Past Weekend, the pair discussed the attempt on Trump’s life, UFC fighting, health care, the border, and Trump’s teetotaler reputation and supposed sobriety.
During one particular exchange on drugs, Trump poked Von on his knowledge of cocaine, describing the stimulant as “down and dirty.”
“Some of the stuff started to get a real rattle in it, too,” Von said. “I don’t know where we were even getting it from in this country, but yeah, it started to make me feel like I was a mechanic or something. So the thing you go back to then is alcohol for the most part. “
“Is cocaine a stronger up?” Trump asked.
“Yeah,” Von said. “So you’re way up with cocaine more than anything else you can think of. Cocaine will turn you into a damn owl, homie. You know what I’m saying? You’ll be out on your own porch. You’ll be your own street lamp. You’re freaking—”
“And is that a good feeling?” Trump interjected.
“Well, it’s a miserable feeling, but you do it anyway, just like the guy you’re saying with the scotch,” Von replied, referring to a story Trump had shared about one of his former alcoholic friends.
Whether or not Trump actively uses drugs doesn’t change the fact that he practically endorsed their rampant abuse in the White House during his administration. Under Donald Trump’s leadership, the West Wing operated more like a pill mill than the White House, according to a January report by the Department of Defense inspector general, which capped a six-year investigation into the administration’s medical practices.
Common pills included modafinil, Adderall, fentanyl, morphine, and ketamine, according to the Pentagon report. But other, unlisted drugs—such as Xanax—were equally easy to come by from the White House medical unit, according to sources that spoke to Rolling Stone.
At least two senior staffers would regularly mix the depressant with alcohol, a potentially life-threatening combo, to deal with the stress of working with a highly erratic boss.
“You try working for him and not chasing pills with alcohol,” one source told Rolling Stone.
Amazingly, Trump wasn’t Von’s only major political booking in recent days. Last week, the down-to-earth comedian spoke with practically the opposite end of the political spectrum from Trump: Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.