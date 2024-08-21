Trump’s Desperate Move to Win Over Young Male Voters Gets Weirder

Donald Trump has been bleeding support since Vice President Kamala Harris entered the race, as some of his most loyal supporters turn the page on him. White supremacists have taken to Truth Social to brand the Republican nominee as a “coward” for initially backing out of a debate against Harris, while others have claimed that the Trump campaign is headed toward a “catastrophic loss” this November.

So, in an apparent effort to regain the attention and possibly the favor of younger generations, Trump opted for an interview with one of the most unexpected personalities: comedian Theo Von. The combination came with the recommendation of Barron Trump, who the Republican nominee said at the top of the show is a “big fan” of Von’s, describing the podcaster as “a big one.”