Elizabeth Warren Makes J.D. Vance Couch Joke at DNC—as Crowd Erupts
The Massachusetts senator held nothing back in her speech at the Democratic National Convention.
Senator Elizabeth Warren had a zinger for J.D. Vance during her Thursday night speech at the Democratic National Convention.
“Trust Donald Trump and J.D. Vance to look out for your family?” she asked. “I wouldn’t trust them to move my couch.”
In her speech, Warren painted a picture of Harris as the candidate looking out for working class people while Republicans look out for themselves. “Donald Trump, the felon, has no plans to lower costs for families.”
“When did he ever fill up a gas tank or worry about a grocery bill? The only bills he worries about are from his criminal defense lawyers,” the Massachusetts politician joked.
Warren also highlighted Harris’s background in law protecting everyday people. She “fought the giant banks, and she delivered billions of dollars of help for families,” said Warren. “And that is the difference between a criminal and a prosecutor.”