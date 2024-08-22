Watch: Fox News Shuts Down Trump’s Deranged Lie About Harris
Even Fox News was forced to fact-check Donald Trump’s bonkers claim about Kamala Harris and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Donald Trump threw out a claim on Fox & Friends Thursday morning that the show hastily corrected.
According to Trump, President Joe Biden “sent comrade Kamala to see Putin in Russia three days before the attack [on Ukraine],” falsely claiming that it was a “little-known fact” that the “press doesn’t want to talk about.”
Trump didn’t stop there, saying that in this meeting, Harris “gave her case” to Putin, who still attacked Ukraine days later.
“He laughed at her,” Trump said. “He thought she was a joke. Now he’s really laughing when he sees her. Can you imagine her negotiating with President Xi of China, with Kim Jong Un of North Korea? The whole thing is like we’re living in a fantasy land.”
After the interview, host Brian Kilmeade quickly tried to correct Trump’s comments.
“Just as a quick clarification, we don’t have confirmation that the vice president went to Russia to meet with Vladimir Putin,” Kilmeade said. “I know she went over to Europe right before the incursion when Russia invaded Ukraine, and it’s a war that’s still going on right now.”
In true Fox News fashion, one of Kilmeade’s colleagues tried to defend Trump, claiming to have heard about the meeting.
“I’ve heard that said a lot,” Ainsley Earhardt said to Kilmeade. “You don’t have confirmation that that’s true?”
“No,” Kilmeade replied. “I don’t think that—I don’t know if the vice president ever met Vladimir Putin.”
In reality, Harris traveled to the Munich Security Conference in Germany before the 2022 invasion, but Putin did not attend. Instead, she met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. And, according to a Russian spokesperson, it’s unclear whether Harris and Putin have ever met at all.
While it’s no surprise that Trump would make something up, it is unusual to see Fox News correcting him, even after the fact, considering the network’s efforts to help his campaign. Even this week, they let Maria Bartiromo repeat lies about noncitizens voting. Maybe in Trump’s case, they’re starting to worry about his cognitive decline.