AOC: Tim Walz’s Non-Weird Masculinity Is Driving Trump, Vance “Nuts”
The congresswoman explained to Stephen Colbert why the Minnesota governor is getting under the Republicans’ skin.
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told Stephen Colbert on Thursday that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is driving Donald Trump and J.D. Vance “nuts.”
“I think that Trump and Vance, they think they have some kind of like, monopoly over masculinity,” Ocasio-Cortez said on The Late Show.
The Republican nominees have been freaking out ever since Walz first called them “weird” a few weeks ago, and have responded by desperately attacking the Minnesota governor’s son, wife, military history, and governing record.
“Walz has kinda shown up—he’s a football coach, he was the head of the gay-straight alliance as the football coach,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “And he’s like, ‘Actually, this stuff is weird, and why are you acting like that?’ And I think it’s driving them nuts, because he’s showing another way to be an upright man in America.”
The Colbert crowd roared in approval.
Speaking earlier this week in Pennsylvania, and definitely not at all rattled by these attacks, Trump assured his followers that he is the normal one. Referring to Walz, he said, “This whack job said we are weird, that J.D. and I are weird. I think we are extremely normal people—like you!”
But Trump seems especially keen on deflecting the insult from himself, not Vance. According to The New York Times, a GOP donor at an August 2 fundraiser asked about the “weird” label, to which Trump replied: “Not about me. They’re saying that about J.D.”