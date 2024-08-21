Trump Complains That He Can’t Find a Good Nickname for Kamala Harris
Donald Trump is upset that none of his nicknames are sticking to Kamala Harris.
Despite bragging loudly and proudly that he “calls people names” like a childhood bully, Donald Trump admitted that he is struggling to find a nickname for Kamala Harris.
“I really didn’t find one with her,” he said at a rally in Asheboro, North Carolina, even as he announced his newest nickname for his opponent: Comrade Kamala.
After trying out “Lyin’ Kamala,” “Crazy Kamala,” “Kamabla,” and “Kamala Krash,” Trump is desperate to make his new name for the vice president stick. He has spent the last week trying it out and continuing to try to paint Harris as a “radical left” candidate.
“I think her name will be ‘comrade’ because I think that’s the most accurate name,” said Trump in his Wednesday speech. “You know all my names. They’ve all worked, they’ve all been very successful.”
Nicknames and personal attacks have been a large part of each one of Donald Trump’s campaigns with such hits as “Crooked Hillary,” “Sleepy Joe,” and “Meatball Ron.” It seems like even Trump can acknowledge that “Comrade Kamala” might not be perfect but he hopes it will at least mentally paint a picture of a far-left candidate.
This past Sunday Trump even went so far as to post an A.I.-generated photo of so-called Communist Chairman Harris speaking at the Democratic National Convention to a militant proletariat with a hammer and sickle flag. But both this weird image and the nickname don’t make Harris seem less cool and don’t erase her more moderate policies on the border, crime, and fracking.