Trump Deletes Truth Social Post After Embarrassing Typo
Is “powerfulnnz” the new “covfefe”?
Donald Trump has accidentally invented yet another new word: “powerfulnnz.”
During an early Sunday morning posting spree on Truth Social, Trump wanted to congratulate border agents while slamming Kamala Harris, but his (short) fingers got tripped up.
“These are great patriots who work their hearts out to have a Strong and Powerfulnnz Border, only to be harassed by Border Czar Kamala Harris, who wants the,” Trump wrote, before giving up mid-sentence.
Though he ultimately deleted the post, the digital footprint remains.
The blunder may remind Americans of the infamous “covfefe” typo in 2017, when Trump typed, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” then abruptly stopped.