Trump Erupts After Fox Dares to Ask About Harris’s DNC Surge
Donald Trump can’t handle the reality of Kamala Harris’s rising momentum.
Donald Trump called in to Fox News to give his thoughts on Kamala Harris’s speech at the Democratic National Convention Thursday night, and he wasn’t taking it well.
Host Martha MacCallum asked Trump what he would do to regain the momentum in the race, with the Harris campaign flying high in the polls, particularly thanks to the convention.
Trump denied that Harris was doing well, saying, “No, she’s not having success, I’m having success.”
“I’m doing great with the Hispanic voters, I’m doing great with Black men, I’m doing great with women, because women want safety, they want safety, and they don’t have safety when they have somebody allowing 20 million people into our country, many of them very dangerous people,” Trump ranted.
“No, it’s only in your eyes that they have that, Martha,” Trump continued, referring to Harris’s momentum. “We’re doing very well in the polls, we’re leading in most of the polls, and in the swing states, we’re leading in almost every one of them.”
At one point, while making them claim that Harris would dramatically increase taxes, Trump was so riled up that he pressed the buttons on his phone live on the air. He was probably still steamed after having done a live play-by-play of Harris’s speech on Truth Social. In the end, Fox News actually had to cut off his rambling phone call.
It’s pretty clear that Harris’s candidacy has rattled Trump, who still hasn’t recovered from learning he wouldn’t be facing Joe Biden in November. He has struggled to come up with any effective attack against her, even drawing a blank on his trademark insults. Trump can’t bring himself to admit that he has lost a lot of ground in the latest polls, with one showing that older voters think he’s in “very poor” health. Judging by his interview Thursday night, those voters might be right.