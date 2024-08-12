Skip Navigation
Desperate Trump Returns to X as Poll Numbers Keep Tanking

Donald Trump made his return to X ahead of an expected interview with Elon Musk.

Donald Trump speaking and making hand gestures at a mic
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

After being absent for nearly a year, Donald Trump returned to X (formerly Twitter) early Monday morning, posting a new campaign ad shortly before 3 a.m. E.T.

The post and campaign ad used a question taken from Ronald Reagan’s 1980 campaign for president, when he asked, “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” Trump’s post makes this point by also claiming, “Our economy is shattered. Our border has been erased. We’re a nation in decline.”

Trump was banned from Twitter more than three years ago following the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Shortly after acquiring the microblogging service, Elon Musk reinstated Trump to the platform in November 2022. But Trump refrained from posting to the platform, except for posting his Georgia mug shot in 2023 after being indicted on election interference charges. Commentators have speculated that he was either deliberately focusing on his own social network, Truth Social, or he has some legal requirement to post on his own social network.

So why has he posted on X after so long? Perhaps he’s desperate after plummeting in the polls thanks to the surging Kamala Harris campaign. He’s lost a lot of ground in the last month after President Biden withdrew from the race and after Harris chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate. Trump’s selection of Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate has done him few, if any, favors, inviting attacks from Democrats calling Republicans weird.

Trump’s time on Twitter, from the start of his 2016 presidential campaign through his four years as president, was marked by belligerence, schoolyard insults against his opponents, and incitement of violence. From Trump’s standpoint, his four years as president were probably the peak of his political career, so maybe he’s desperately trying to bring the old magic to revive his flagging fortunes and make himself feel better. Maybe Musk asked him to post again in advance of his interview with the egotistical tech mogul Monday night. Or maybe he’s returning to X because his own social network is losing a lot of money.

How Jill Stein’s V.P. Pick Could Haunt Kamala

Green Party nominee Jill Stein is expected to use her running mate to tap into the growing anger at Democrats over their support for Israel’s war on Gaza.

Jill Stein wears a keffiyeh and speaks into a reporter’s mic
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein is trying to draw the support of Arab and Muslim American voters with a Palestinian American running mate.

NBC News reports that Stein has been looking for a vice presidential candidate to take advantage of the frustrations from Muslim and Arab Americans over Democratic Party support for Israel in its brutal war on Gaza. 

Since the start of the war in October, President Biden has given unequivocal support to Israel, costing the Democratic Party support from Muslim and Arab Americans, who not only are a key part of its base but also make up a large number of voters in Michigan, a battleground state. Calls for a cease-fire have not brought one about, and the war has stretched for 10 months and caused a massive humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

Stein has spoken with three prominent Arab Americans as potential candidates: Abed Ayoub, the executive director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee; Amer Zahr, a Palestinian American comedian and activist; and Abdullah Hammoud, the Democratic mayor of Dearborn, Michigan, who, at age 34, is constitutionally ineligible to be vice president. 

Zahr, who lives in Dearborn, said that he was initially open to voting for Vice President Kamala Harris but lost enthusiasm after she “disrespectfully” shut down protesters who interrupted her at a Detroit campaign rally, and after an aide said that she would not support an arms embargo against Israel.

“She could have said, ‘I hear you, we’re going to address this, and if you want it to get better, elect me instead of Donald Trump,’” Zahr told NBC. “But instead she suggested we want to help get Trump elected … as if we owe her something and she doesn’t owe us.”

Zahr is one individual, but there are likely many other Muslim and Arab Americans who were dismayed by Harris’s response to the protesters and who would like to see a change in U.S. policy toward Israel, including an end to weapons shipments. If Stein makes a big overture by putting an Arab or Palestinian American on her ticket, it could draw away enough voters to tip the balance in Michigan.

Plus, it’s not just Muslims and Arab Americans who care about Palestine: Young Americans of all backgrounds have seen the destruction and violence and want things to change. Can Harris convince them that she will end the war and change policy, or will a third-party candidate like Stein get their votes?

Trump Unleashes MAGA Army on Joe Rogan for the Pettiest Reason

Donald Trump is freaking out over Joe Rogan’s pseudo-endorsement for president.

Donald Trump yelling and pointing a finger
Scott Olson/Getty Images

After Joe Rogan spoke favorably of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and then tried to backtrack and claim it wasn’t an official endorsement, he drew the ire of Donald Trump.

The Republican presidential candidate and convicted felon took to Truth Social Friday afternoon to attack the conservative comedian, podcaster, and UFC commentator, speculating that UFC fans might not be happy with Rogan’s stance.

Twitter Screenshot: Kaitlan Collins @kaitlancollins After Joe Rogan voiced support for RFK Jr., saying he was "only one that makes sense to me," Trump responds with this: Truth Social screenshot Donald J. Trump @realdonaldtrump: It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC ring??? MAGA2024

The notoriously thin-skinned Trump has courted the UFC and mixed martial arts fans during his presidential campaign, even having UFC CEO Dana White introduce him at the Republican National Convention. Trump attended three UFC events in 2023 alone, and continued to show the organization his support in 2024. He has even floated the idea of UFC matches between migrants and native-born Americans.

Attacking Rogan, who hosts one of the most popular podcasts in the country and one listened to by many on the right, is not the wisest decision for Trump. Rogan has survived criticism over his views on Islamophobia, vaccines, Covid-19, racism, and the LGBTQ+ community, particularly transgender people, among other controversies. Despite courting a nuclear level of criticism, he continues to retain millions of listeners, and his UFC fan base predates the podcast. And again, Rogan said he hasn’t actually made his endorsement yet.

Rogan’s following mostly consists of young men, just like that of Adin Ross, who recently interviewed Trump for his livestream. Trump wants and needs that audience to turn out and vote for him, and in recent weeks, young people, both men and women, have been flocking to the Harris-Walz campaign and helping to sell out rallies. If Trump alienates them, he might find himself at a disadvantage on election night.

Elon Musk Won’t Quit Trying to Stoke Civil War in the U.K.

Can someone tell the far-right maniac to cut it out?

Elon Musk smiles smugly and makes a hand gesture as if in question
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Why in the world is Elon Musk trying to stoke violence and disorder in the United Kingdom? Free speech, of course!

Following a stabbing last month in Southport in the northern U.K. that killed three young girls, disinformation quickly spread on Elon Musk’s platform, X, including the rumor that the attacker was an asylum-seeker.

On Sunday, hundreds of far-right anti-immigrant protesters attacked a hotel housing asylum-seekers in Rotherham, a town in South Yorkshire, England. From there, rioters continued to take to the streets in other cities and towns.

As violent mobs took to the streets, Musk tweeted that “civil war is inevitable” and blamed “open borders.”

Twitter screenshot Elon Musk @elonmusk: Civil war is inevitable 11:07 PM · Aug 3, 2024 · 9.7M Views

As the week went on, anti-fascists and U.K. police faced down the rioters, eventually quelling the protests. On Tuesday, the U.K. government promised to bring rioters and their online agitators to justice.

In response, Musk went so far as to call the U.K. authorities pursuing the right-wing violent perpetrators the “Woke Stasi” and clashed with new Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer. “Is this Britain or the Soviet Union?” Musk asked in another tweet.

“Let me also say to large social media companies and those who run them: Violent disorder, clearly whipped up online, that is also a crime,” responded Starmer. “It’s happening on your premises, and the law must be upheld everywhere.”

Days have passed, and still, Musk seems unfazed by Starmer’s threats or by the real-world violence his social media site has platformed. With no hint of remorse, he tweeted on Friday afternoon, “Support freedom of speech in the UK!”

Twitter screenshot Elon Musk @elonmusk: Support freedom of speech in the UK! 1:27 PM · Aug 9, 2024 · 18.4M Views
MAGA’s “Tampon Tim” Attack on Tim Walz Quickly Falls Apart

Republicans’ newest smear of Kamala Harris’s running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, is crumbling in the face of facts.

Tim Walz speaking at a rally
Hannah Beier/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A conservative strategy to knock Minnesota Governor Tim Walz down a peg drastically backfired on Friday when it turned out the entire scheme was, actually, not true at all.

The day after Vice President Kamala Harris announced Walz as her running mate, conservatives threw their first major punch at the Midwesterner, labeling him “Tampon Tim” in reference to a 2023 Minnesota state law that conservatives criticized for providing menstrual products in school bathrooms. That included—according to the right-wing media pundits that amplified the rumor—a mandate to also put them in boys’ bathrooms.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly amplified the nickname, as did Chaiya Raichik, who posted a photo to her X account, Libs of Tiktok, of a tampon dispenser in the toilet, captioned, “This happened in the boy’s bathroom in an Oregon school after Oregon passed similar laws to Tampon Tim requiring tampons in boy’s bathrooms.” Donald Trump’s campaign also got in on the gossip, with campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt telling Fox News that “there is no greater threat to a woman’s health than leaders ... who support putting tampons in men’s bathrooms in public schools.”

But as it turns out, no one had actually done their research before blasting the transphobic conspiracy into the world—not even a simple Google search of the law’s actual text. In reality, the wording of Minnesota’s law offers “considerable flexibility” in its implementation and doesn’t specify which bathrooms the product should be placed in, reported the Star Tribune. “That might mean making these products available for free in various locations for all who need them, such as unisex bathrooms, girls’ bathrooms, the school nurse or the front office, but not necessarily in boys’ bathrooms.”

Minnesota is far from the only state to offer such assistance in an effort to thwart an economic phenomenon known as “period poverty,” which forces young girls to skip or leave school when they or their families can’t afford to buy period products. Under Republican Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio has set aside $5 million in funding for a near-identical program to Minnesota’s in its schools. Alabama and Georgia have created grants for menstrual product accessibility, while other states like Washington, Nevada, Illinois, and Utah still mandate that their schools provide the products even with zero state funding, according to the Tribune.

“If we don’t talk about it, it’ll never be fixed,” 18-year-old Elif Ozturk of Golden Valley, Minnesota, told the Tribune. “These people who are in power, predominantly old men, have no clue what young girls go through every single day.”

MAGA Chaos Ensues as Joe Rogan Refuses to Endorse Trump

Did Donald Trump just lose a huge endorsement?

Donald Trump speaks at a mic and makes a hand gesture
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan seemingly endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president, but after drawing anger and scorn from the MAGA faithful, he quickly tried to backtrack.

Rogan made the initial show of support for RFK Jr. on Thursday on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, attacking both Republicans and Democrats.

“They gaslight you, they manipulate you, they promote narratives, and the only one who is not doing that is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,” Rogan said, adding that Kennedy is “the only one that makes sense to me.”

“He’s the only one that—he doesn’t attack people, he attacks actions and ideas, but he’s much more reasonable and intelligent,” Rogan said. “I mean, the guy was an environmental attorney and he cleaned up the East River. He’s a legitimate guy.”

Trump’s fans weren’t happy. Right-wing influencer johnny maga called the news “sad,” while fellow influencer Catturd attacked Rogan, calling him “the podcast Equivalent of a dumb blonde joke.”

Twitter screenshot Catturd ™ @catturd2: So - I’ve never been a Joe Rogan fan - can’t stand him - yes he has a popular podcast, but I’ve always thought he was absolutely politically dumb - he’s great at figuring things out 2 years after we do. What a legend. So did it surprise me when he endorsed idiot RFK jr today? LOL! No. We are talking about the same fucking idiot who endorsed Bernie Sanders right? 😂 He’s the podcast Equivalent of a dumb blonde joke. 9:41 PM · Aug 8, 2024 · 2.7M Views

Rogan was joined by right-wing podcaster Tim Pool, who initially posted on X that he was supporting Kennedy too. Later, though, both Rogan and Pool backtracked, with Pool claiming that he was trolling, and Rogan later claiming that his words weren’t an endorsement. But that was too late for Kennedy himself, who posted messages of appreciation to both Rogan and Pool.

The confusing messages from Pool and Rogan follow white supremacist Nick Fuentes’s rejection of Trump’s campaign earlier on Friday. The far-right Nazi sympathizer said that the Republican presidential nominee’s campaign was headed for a “catastrophic loss” and “declared a new Groyper War against the Trump campaign,” referring to his movement of white nationalist trolls.

Wherever Pool, Rogan, and Fuentes stand, they are very influential on the far right, which Trump depends on as a support base. Far-right movements and individuals could cause a lot of problems before and after November’s elections, but the question is whether they’ll be on Trump’s side or redirect their efforts elsewhere.

More on Trump’s base turning against him:
Trump Has Started to Piss Off White Supremacists
Try to Make Any Sense of What Trump Says Here About the Abortion Pill

During a trainwreck press conference, Donald Trump was asked about mifepristone. His answer was total gibberish.

Donald Trump sits at a table. A large U.S. flag is behind him.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump isn’t ruling out a ban of the abortion pill mifepristone, he said at his long and rambling press conference Thursday.

NBC News correspondent Garrett Haake asked Trump if he would take other measures against abortion rights besides an outright ban, specifically mentioning revoking access to mifepristone. Trump gave an open-ended answer.

“You could do things that will be—would supplement absolutely, and those things are pretty open and humane, but you have to be able to have a vote. And all I want to do is give everybody a vote, and the votes are taking place right now as we speak,” Trump said.

“Is that something you would consider?” Haake followed up.

“There are many things on a humane basis you can do outside of that, but you also have to give a vote, and the people are going to say …” Trump trailed off.

Beneath the former president and convicted felon’s word salad is a signal that he is open to banning the pill. The Supreme Court shot down a right-wing legal challenge to mifepristone’s FDA approval in June, but Republicans in Louisiana have successfully restricted access. It’s no secret that banning the abortion pill is a top priority of religious conservatives, as Project 2025 explicitly mentions banning “chemical abortion” and includes several ways to carry such a ban out.

During his presidential campaign, Trump has tried to publicly downplay Republican efforts to ban or restrict abortion, but his messages to the Christian right suggest otherwise. The conservative operatives crafting policies for a possible Trump administration are more concerned with framing rather than softening any anti-abortion measures, even if that means severe punishments for women who get abortions as well as the people who help them.

Trump has also pushed the Republican lie that Democrats like President Biden support “abortion after birth,” even repeating it in Thursday’s press conference. It seems that Trump is trying to hide his abortion views from the public, tell friendly audiences what they want to hear, and then carry out the bidding of conservatives if he returns to the White House.

Trump Just Scored a Major Win on His Election Lies About Voting

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin says his state will use only paper ballots.

Donald Trump and Glenn Youngkin sit next to and talk to each other at the Republican National Convention
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced this week that his state would only use paper ballots in the upcoming general election.

“We use 100% paper ballots with a strict chain of custody. We use counting machines, not voting machines, that are tested prior to every election and never connected to the internet,” Youngkin said in a statement announcing that he’d codified his administration’s election security procedures in Executive Order 35. “We do not mass mail ballots. We monitor our drop boxes 24/7.”

Youngkin also said the state would identify voters using DMV data and other data sources to update voter rolls daily, “scrubbing the lists to remove those who should not be on it.” The scrubbing would target the deceased, people who had moved out of state, and “non-citizens that have accidentally or maliciously attempted to register,” Youngkin explained.

During an appearance on Fox News Thursday, Youngkin—who was reportedly a potential candidate for Donald Trump’s running mate—insisted that “American elections should be decided by American citizens, and Virginia elections should be decided by Viriginians.

“This executive order is so important because it does make sure that we have clean voter rolls, it makes sure that votes are counted accurately, and it recognizes the fact that elections need to be trusted by voters,” said Youngkin, before diving into criticisms of Kamala Harris.

Ninety-three percent of votes cast in 2020 had a paper record, whether it was a paper ballot, a mail-in ballot, or a slip printed by an electronic voting machine for voters to review before officially casting, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. Not only are paper ballots useful for voters who want to verify the accuracy of their ballots, but crucially, paper ballots are integral to postelection audits.

Trump posted about the order on Truth Social Wednesday, apparently thrilled with Youngkin’s efforts to supposedly secure his state’s elections.

“All votes will be on paper ballots and counted safely and fairly, not by machines connected to the internet—A big security risk. We must work hard to make sure the Election is FAIR and SECURE!!! EVERY STATE SHOULD FOLLOW VIRGINIA’S LEAD. We need volunteers to watch the polls—So important,” Trump wrote.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that electronic voting machines used in 2020 were rigged in favor of Joe Biden. Since then he and his allies have continued to spread conspiracies about electronic voting. Fox News was even hit with two lawsuits from electronic voting machine companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic for pushing Trump’s claims. Dominion settled with Fox, while the Smartmatic lawsuit has not yet gone to trial.

But despite Trump’s insistence on paper ballots, they don’t automatically guarantee a win for him. In 2020, the use of paper ballots allowed a hand-count of every ballot cast in Georgia, which certified Biden as the winner of that state’s presidential election.

Even that recount did not satisfy Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in Georgia or stop his ultimately failed attempts to have the results overturned—something that he was still complaining about as recently as Thursday. Ultimately, Trump doesn’t actually care about ensuring secure elections—only about winning.

Trump Has Started to Piss Off White Supremacists

Donald Trump’s campaign strategy has shockingly lost support with a key part of his voter base.

Donald Trump holds his arms up during a campaign event
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

White supremacist, Hitler fan, and far-right political pundit Nick Fuentes shockingly revoked his support from Donald Trump’s campaign early Friday, announcing on social media that he and his allies believed that the presidential bid is headed for a “catastrophic loss.”

“Tonight I declared a new Groyper War against the Trump campaign,” Fuentes wrote on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after midnight, referring to a group of far-right activists known as groypers.

Fuentes explained that he and his far-right squad of online trolls “support Trump” but that they view his 2024 campaign as being “hijacked” by lobbyists, consultants, and donors that had aided Trump’s 2016 Republican opponents. All in all, Fuentes believed they were “blowing it.”

“Without serious changes we are headed for a catastrophic loss,” Fuentes wrote.

“This is NOT a purity spiral, this is about living up to the AMERICA FIRST credo put forth by Trump in 2016 which will ensure VICTORY in 2024,” Fuentes continued. “On Monday I will present a detailed statement of the facts, a mission statement, and a plan of action on my Rumble channel. STAY TUNED.”

In another post two hours later, Fuentes shared a screenshot of trending hashtags on Truth Social, including “#GroyperWar2”, “#FireLaCivita,” and “#FireWiles,” the latter two of which refer to senior Trump advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, who helped engineer Trump’s political resurrection following his loss in 2020.

“We haven’t even started,” Fuentes captioned the screengrab.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

Despite white men making up a massive part of Trump’s primary support base—and his attempts to pander to them this election cycle—the Republican nominee has seen a stunning slip in support within this demographic.

John Bolton Issues Dire Warning About Trump’s Grasp of Reality

Bolton said Donald Trump can’t distinguish between facts and lies.

Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he walks out of a press conference at Mar-a-Lago
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton was thoroughly unimpressed with Donald Trump’s last-minute presser at Mar-a-Lago, criticizing him as a man so dishonest that he can no longer perceive the difference between the truth and his lies.

Responding to a clip from Trump’s Thursday speech in which the former president claimed he had been “protective” of Hillary Clinton during his administration (despite telling crowds at the time that she should “be in jail” and be “locked up”), Bolton told CNN that Trump “can’t tell the difference between what’s true and what’s false.”

“It’s not that he lies a lot because to lie, you have to do it consciously. He just can’t tell the difference,” Bolton continued. “So he makes up what he wants to say at any given time. If it happens to comport with what everybody else sees—well, that’s fine. And if it doesn’t comport with anybody else, he doesn’t really care and he’s had decades of getting away with it.

“So in his mind, the truth is whatever he wants it to be. And that’s what you heard today,” Bolton added.

Trump’s list of lies on Thursday was almost the length of his speech. Among them included claims that his January 6 crowd size was bigger than Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington (it wasn’t even close). He insisted that Democrats want to gut Social Security (they don’t, but Republicans are trying to). And he swore that no one died on January 6 (four of his own supporters died from the events, including Ashli Babbitt, whom Trump and his allies attempted to morph into a MAGA martyr).

He also, strangely, drew out an entirely fabricated tall tale about nearly dying in a helicopter crash with Vice President Kamala Harris’s old boyfriend, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown. Hours after the press conference, it became clear that the actual passengers who shared the 2018 helicopter ride with Trump were former California Governor Jerry Brown and current California Governor Gavin Newsom, both of whom called bullshit on the story.

