Cognitive Decline? Trump Goes on Weird Rant About Bacon and Wind Power
Donald Trump is losing it, folks.
Donald Trump seems to believe that the price of bacon is caused by the blowing of the wind.
At a campaign town hall in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Thursday, the 78-year-old presidential candidate rambled incoherently about wind power while answering a question about inflation.
An attendee asked Trump his plan “to make life more affordable and bring down inflation,” in what should have been a softball question for the Republican candidate.
“Some people don’t eat bacon anymore,” Trump replied. “We are going to get the energy prices down,” he continued, jumping from topic to topic.
“This was caused by their horrible energy. Wind. They want wind all over the place. But when it doesn’t blow, we have a little problem.”
In the most charitable read, it seems like Trump was trying to complain about food price inflation, which has slowed after hitting a high in 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But jumping right into complaining about wind energy decimates any point he was trying to make. Additionally, if Trump is trying to blame wind power for rising energy costs, he’s dead wrong.
This is not the first time Trump has complained about wind energy. Previously, the former president has said he “never understood wind,” claimed wind farms are driving whales “batty,” and told oil and gas executives that he hates wind. The more he babbles, the more it’s clear he has no idea what he’s talking about.