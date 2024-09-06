J.D. Vance Reveals True Self After Tucker Carlson’s Nazi Propaganda
Here’s just how little J.D. Vance cares that Tucker Carlson hosted a Nazi apologist.
J.D. Vance won’t change who he is in order to win the election in November. And that means aligning with frightening far-right weirdos unapologetically—even if they’re pushing pro-Nazi propaganda.
On Thursday, Vance sat down for a recorded interview with Tucker Carlson as the former Fox News host continues facing backlash for platforming a pro-Nazi podcaster. In fact, Vance joined Carlson just hours after the White House condemned the “Nazi propaganda” interview.
Carlson came under fire after inviting Darryl Cooper, host of the MartyrMade podcast, as a guest on his show—whereupon Cooper proceeded to call Winston Churchill the “chief villain” of World War II, not Adolf Hitler.
In platforming Cooper on The Tucker Carlson Show, the former Fox host helped MartyrMade shoot to the top of the podcast charts. This was no red flag for Vance, who still appeared at his scheduled prerecorded interview with Carlson following this news.
“Not ideal timing. But it is what it is,” a Trump campaign official said.
It makes sense that Vance doesn’t seem to care about Cooper’s revisionist history, considering that he still follows the Hitler apologist on X.
Besides boosting white supremacists, Carlson continues to regularly promote “the great replacement theory” and spreads election lies. Meanwhile, Vance is still set to appear alongside Carlson during a live speaking tour. They’ll be joined by the likes of Alex Jones, Donald Trump Jr., and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.