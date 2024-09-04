Skip Navigation
Edith Olmsted
Trump’s Stock Value Craters in Sign of How Much He’s Struggling

Donald Trump’s media stock is worth only about a third of its original value.

A phone screen displays Donald Trump’s Truth Social account
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s Truth Social stock has reached a new low, highlighting just how bad things have gotten for the former president and his media company. 

The stock price of Trump Media & Technology Group dropped to $17.40 per share on Wednesday, its lowest rate since it hit the market after it merged with a publicly traded shell company in March, when it was valued at a high of $79.38 per share.

Since its stock market debut, the value has dropped more than 70 percent, The New York Times reported.  

Trump’s majority stake in Trump Media & Technology Group, which is roughly 115 million shares, or a 60 percent stake, was once worth a whopping $6 billion. Now, it’s worth only $2 billion. 

Since spiking around July 15—the Republican National Convention—the value of Truth Social stock has steadily declined, following Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race. Shares of Trump’s media stock have often corresponded with how well investors think Trump’s presidential campaign is going, according to the Times

Halfway through August, his stock took a dive after he posted on X, Truth Social’s competitor, hitting its lowest rate in months, around $24.60. Even a booming stock market couldn’t rescue Trump’s lame stock, which continued to sink in value. 

The stock’s prior low was set late last month, when it hit $19.38 per share. Now, it seems things have gotten even more dire. 

Trump’s lowest rate ever comes a little more than two weeks away from September 19, when he and other major investors will finally be able to offload his volatile DJT stock at the end of their “lock-up” period. While Trump has not indicated that he will sell his risky shares, it’s more than likely that everyone else will according to Forbes

Paige Oamek
/

Tim Walz Trolls J.D. Vance by Buying Donuts Like a Normal Human Person

Tim Walz’s stop to purchase donuts went viral amid comparisons to J.D. Vance’s inability to do the same thing.

Tim Walz smiles and puts his hand on his chest
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

After Republican vice presidential pick J.D. Vance went viral last week for being extraordinarily awkward at a donut shop in Georgia, Democrat Tim Walz had to poke fun at him during a snack stop in Pennsylvania.

Pursuing sweets like whoopie pies and donuts at Cherry Hill Orchards in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Walz slid in a joke while speaking to voters.

“Look at me, I have no problem picking out donuts.”

Walz and his daughter, Hope, talked with the manager about his business that has existed in the area for over 50 years, and took back whoopie pies and apple cider donuts for volunteers. Compare Walz’s pit stop to that of Vance and you can draw a representative picture of the candidates.

“I’m JD Vance, and I’m running for vice president,” the Republican candidate said to a worker as he walked into Holt’s Sweet Shop in Valdosta, Georgia, last week.

“OK,” she responded. Vance then ordered “a lot” of glazed doughnuts, “some sprinkle stuff,” cinnamon rolls, and “whatever makes sense” before he was asked to stop filming.

Though certainly being able to order dessert isn’t the most important pressing political skill, being able to speak to others like a human being sure doesn’t hurt.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Harris Targeted in Insane Russia-Backed Crime Conspiracy

A viral fake story claims that Kamala Harris was involved in a hit-and-run in 2011.

Kamala Harris looks at the crowd during a campaign event
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

A website called KBSF-San Francisco News painted a horrible picture: According to the site, then–California Attorney General Kamala Harris hit a 13-year-old girl with her car in 2011, fleeing the scene before she could be caught or identified. The site included a video, credited to KBSF-TV, of a young woman in a wheelchair—the alleged victim, Alicia Brown—recalling the harrowing moments after their vehicles collided.

Except none of it appears to be real.

There is no KBSF-TV in San Francisco, and, according to a BBC Verify investigation, the original website that published the story was registered less than two weeks ago. The photograph attached to the article, which supposedly depicted the crash itself, was actually snapped in Guam in 2018. And the video of Brown—whom the article and video misname several times—also appears to be a deepfake. The x-ray images of Brown’s spine, allegedly taken after the accident, can be traced back to medical journals that have no relation to the supposed crash.

Strangely, it’s not the only recent instance of a wildly fabricated story taking root against Democrats. Behind the operation is John Mark Dougan, a former Florida cop who has since relocated to Moscow to work full-time inventing fake news sites in an effort to spread misinformation among American voters ahead of the 2024 election, according to the BBC.

Another site launched by Dougan, The Houston Post, accused the FBI of illegally wiretapping Donald Trump’s Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago. Other sites bore equally American names, including the Chicago Crier, Boston Times, and DC Weekly. According to the BBC, most of the stories posted on the sites were not necessarily fake, but rather poor copies of actual news items that had been reworked by A.I. engines. Some of the articles still sported the user’s instructions to the bot at the bottom of the text, at the time of the BBC’s investigation: “Please rewrite this article taking a conservative stance.”

“Russia will be involved in the U.S. 2024 election, as will others,” Chris Krebs, who oversaw election integrity during the 2020 presidential election as director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, warned the BBC.

“We’re already seeing them—from a broader information operations perspective on social media and elsewhere—enter the fray, pushing against already contentious points in U.S. politics,” he said.

Read more about election disinformation:
The Weird Fake Influencers Being Used to Support Trump
Hafiz Rashid
/

Why Republicans Are Reportedly Secretly Praying for Trump to Lose

A new report reveals that many top Republicans want Donald Trump to lose this November.

Donald Trump speaking as he holds a mic to his mouth
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Many Republicans would be fine with, and even hope for, Donald Trump’s defeat on Election Day, according to a report from Politico.

Some of the GOP’s elected representatives and commentators don’t want a second Trump term, fearing a shift away from fiscal conservatism and free-market economics, disagreeing with his mercurial stances on in vitro fertilization and abortion rights, and seeing his foreign policy stances as dangerous, the report states.

“There’s a lot of anxiety about what Trump does to Republican ability to win in 2028—and what he also may do to the party in terms of policy long-term,” one of these conservatives said to Politico. “There is just this concern that like, ‘OK, if the party just goes in that direction, then what kind of party is it going forward? And can conservatives, then, have a home going forward?’”

According to Politico, it’s not only Never Trumpers who would be fine with the convicted felon losing, but also some of the leaders in the party’s mainstream who don’t want to oppose Trump publicly but who see a Trump loss as a chance for the Republican Party to move on from the Trump era.

“I think a lot of old-school conservatives might hope that if he loses, there’s an opportunity to just completely forget the last eight years happened,” the same conservative leader said. “I think this battle’s coming in the party no matter what.”

But even if Trump loses, the GOP may not be able to move on. He could still get involved in politics with a simple Truth Social post or phone call from Florida, or he might want to run for president a fourth time in 2028. He would have to lose big to also hurt his stature and diminish his future political prospects, and to undercut his inevitable claim that yet another election was stolen from him. 

There’s also the fact that the MAGA ideology Trump created will persist even without him, which would still give many Republican leaders headaches. Trump’s acolytes in Congress, like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, will probably still be around, along with devotees in state politics around the country. The Republican Party may be stuck with Trumpism, even if Trump is defeated in November.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Why Is Elon Musk’s Weird AI Photo of Harris Still Up?

There is still no community note on Musk’s A.I.-generated image of Kamala Harris.

Elon Musk holds a microphone up to his face
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

When it comes to targeting and correcting misinformation on social media, X users are totally on their own—even, or maybe especially, when that misinformation is coming from Elon Musk, the company owner.

On Monday, Musk shared an A.I.-generated image of Vice President Kamala Harris dressed in a red uniform with a hammer and sickle insignia, the symbol of the Soviet Union.

“Kamala vows to be a communist dictator on day one. Can you believe she wears that outfit!?” Musk captioned the image that he distributed to his 196 million followers.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

Musk was responding directly to a post made by Harris’s official account that misquoted Donald Trump from a December town hall, in which Trump said he wouldn’t be a dictator “except for Day One.” And yet, regardless of Musk’s political messaging, his decision to broadcast a realistic, fabricated image of the Democratic presidential nominee to millions of Americans is troubling—especially considering that the site’s content safety net, Community Notes, was conveniently not working for the misleading post.

Comments underneath Musk’s post attempted to serve their own community note, given the failure of the site’s moderation services.

“COMMUNITY NOTE: This is an AI generated photo and misinformation,” wrote one user who received 23,000 likes on their comment.

Others were highly critical of how Musk was leveraging his massive platform.

“You don’t think this type of extreme manipulation at best, flat out lie at worst isn’t dangerous coming from the richest person on earth that happens to own one of the largest platforms? Doesn’t all the money and power come with more responsibility?” wrote former Florida Senate candidate Mike Harvey.

“Are you testing community notes?” asked political commentator Ed Krassenstein.

The billionaire purchased the social media behemoth for $44 billion, with the help of massive bank loans. Under his control, Musk has introduced radical changes to the site, including laying off 75 percent of its employees, crippling its verification system, and changing the algorithm to promote more advertisements, irrelevant content, and antisemitism. Over the weekend, major stakeholders in X began to share their discontent with Musk’s leadership, arguing that the 53-year-old and his spontaneous decisions had created a “tremendous amount of wealth destruction” for the site’s investors.

Paige Oamek
/

Pro-Trump Christian Group’s Dark Plans on Poll Workers Exposed

A new report reveals the pro-Trump group Lions of Judah is quietly installing poll workers in swing states.

Three voters cast ballots at a polling site.
Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

A group of Christian nationalists will be working the polls across the country this election season.

A group called “Lion of Judah,” led by self-described Republican opposition researcher Joshua Standifer, is traveling the nation to recruit Christians to “key positions of influence in government like Election Workers.” The group plans to stop what they believe will be widespread election fraud in November as “the first step on the path to victory this Fall.”

The Guardian obtained the Lion of Judah’s election worker training program, featuring a series called “Fight the Fraud: How to Become an Election Worker in 4 Easy Steps!” In it, the group asks poll workers to report “suspicious activities or irregularities” to the Lion of Judah’s “fraud hotline” first, and then tell their local authorities.

To spread the gospel during his “Courage Tour,” Standifer has traveled with Christian nationalist preachers and pro-Trump figures to sow fear about election fraud in swing states, including Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, and Michigan.

The group’s work has gone largely unnoticed, even as local officials in those states make it easier to challenge election results. Last month, for example, the Georgia state election board made it simpler for county election officials to delay or refuse to certify election results.

“Just imagine: it’s election night. Chaos is happening. The polls are closing—they go and volunteers are getting kicked out,” said Standifer on one of his Courage Tour stops. “But what if we had Christians across America, in swing states like Wisconsin, that were actually the ones counting the votes?”

In the same speech in Wisconsin, Standifer described the strategy to train Christians as election workers as “a Trojan horse.”

“They don’t see it coming.”

Edith Olmsted
/

Trump Says Gangs Overran an Apartment Complex. Here’s the Truth.

Surprise, surprise: Donald Trump is spreading more xenophobic falsehoods.

Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at the southern U.S. border
Olivier Touron/AFP/Getty Images

For the past week, Donald Trump has been repeating the same story about a Venezuelan gang supposedly taking over a residential building in Colorado—but everyone, from the residents to the police, says that the story is complete fiction.

Residents of The Edge at Lowry Apartments in Aurora, Colorado, held a press conference Tuesday to hit back at right-wing claims that their building has been taken over by a violent Venezuelan gang.

Last week, a video that appeared to show armed gang members speaking Spanish and storming into an apartment complex began circulating online. The video was boosted by City Council member Danielle Jurinksy and Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, who took to Facebook to call for an emergency court order to clear the building. The story was promptly picked up by conservative media outlets and then dutifully regurgitated by Trump as an anti-immigrant talking point.

During his chaotic messaging event in Potterville, Michigan, on Friday, the Republican presidential nominee referred to the “skit” video as evidence of a worsening immigration crisis, which he argued has led to an increase in violent crime. In reality, violent crime is at its lowest levels in five years.

“You haven’t seen even the beginning of this migrant crime,” Trump said, according to KFOX14. “And you know, they have a hat that said, ‘Trump was right about everything,’ and I have to say, I pretty much was right about everything.”

The Aurora Police Department posted a video statement Saturday that debunked the outrageous story.

“We’ve been talking to the residents here, and learning from them to find out what exactly’s going on, and there’s definitely a different picture,” said Interim Chief Heather Morris.

“I’m not saying that there’s not gang members that don’t live in this community, but what we’re learning out here is that gang members have not taken over this complex.”

Morris said she’d also been told that residents were not paying rent to gang members, as some on the right had speculated.

On Monday, Coffman, following up on his blatant fearmongering, also visited The Edge and said that although conditions were bad, residents weren’t afraid of gang violence. Instead, they just wanted the building to be maintained. He baselessly suggested that the building was run down because management had been “chased” off the premises.

During their press conference to set the record straight, Edge residents disputed the right-wing claims that their building had been taken over by a Venezuelan gang. Residents said that they were living in uninhabitable conditions as a result of neglect from CBZ Management, which was also responsible for another Aurora building where there was a mass eviction last month, according to Denver7.

Oscar Rojas, a tenant who is from Venezuela, told Denver7 that the right-wing firestorm made him feel targeted. “I’m scared to go out. They’re accusing all of us at the complex of being in gangs, and this is completely false,” Rojas told the outlet. “It’s completely false. There are good people here, families. There’s always going to be crime everywhere.”

Even though the story has proved to be false, there is little indication that Trump will stop telling it. Even after the police came out with their statement, Trump referred to “tough young thugs” who were “taking over buildings” with their “big rifles” during a conspiracy theory–laden podcast interview on Tuesday.

“We’re not going to let this happen,” Trump said. “We’re not going to let them destroy our country.” He then seamlessly transitioned into his stand-by line about immigrants coming from foreign prisons, jails, and mental institutions.

The same day, Trump started pushing another story that turned out to be fake. On Monday, a 911 call alleged that 32 Venezuelan gang members had overrun an apartment building in Chicago, bringing motorcycles into the courtyard, filling the stairwells, and flashing firearms at residents. Several far-right social media accounts boosted the outlandish call, including Libs of TikTok and Elon Musk.

When officers arrived at the building, they found no migrants with guns or motorcycles, a source told The Chicago Tribune’s Armando L. Sanchez. Residents in the area and migrants living at the building confirmed to the Tribune that the claims in the call were completely unfounded.

Trump’s wild, ultimately baseless stories about migrant crime are likely to continue, and reproduce into more and more unsupported claims to fit the former president’s anti-immigrant narrative.

Hafiz Rashid
/

Lauren Boebert Crashes and Burns During First Debate Stage Appearance

Trisha Calvarese mopped the floor with Lauren Boebert during their first (and only) debate.

Lauren Boebert speaking looks off camera
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Representative Lauren Boebert did not have a good debate with her Democratic opponent, Trisha Calvarese—and Calvarese has video to prove it.

Calvarese posted a statement to X (formerly Twitter) after the debate, which was held Tuesday afternoon in Littleton, Colorado, calling out Boebert for “disrespecting veterans,” opposing lower prices for prescription drugs, and skipping critical votes. She replied to the post with videos from the debate that quickly went viral and caused Boebert’s name to trend on the social media site.

At the debate, Calvarese mentioned her father who had cancer, and said that lifesaving medication covered by his union benefits allowed her to spend four extra years with him. Calvarese pointed out that Boebert voted against allowing Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug costs, putting high-cost medicines out of reach for millions.

Calvarese also attacked Boebert for voting against the PACT Act, which expanded benefits and health services to military veterans who were exposed to toxic substances, particularly from burn pits, during their service.

“You voted against care for veterans exposed to cancer-causing toxins and burn pits during war,” Calvarese said. “So we definitely have different priorities because I believe we should take care of our veterans, always.”

Boebert tried to justify her vote by saying that she couldn’t suggest amendments for the bill and was unwilling to spend “a billion dollars forever because we couldn’t get a couple of pieces of language right in the legislation.”

Calvarese fired back by calling out Boebert’s votes to cut funding to the Department of Veterans Affairs, which Boebert weakly tried to claim were due to the VA’s unresponsiveness.

Tuesday’s debate was the only one scheduled between the two candidates, and it was held at a country club with an entry fee and not televised. Calverese told reporters after the debate concluded that there should be two more televised debates, to which Boebert responded that Calvarese “had her debate today.”

“I debate Democrats on a daily basis,” Boebert said. “It is my job.”

Boebert’s reelection campaign hasn’t gone smoothly, as she switched districts to have an easier time staying in office and didn’t receive an initial warm welcome from the new constituents she was running to represent. She also had a rough time at earlier debates during the Republican primary, and has had struggled to defend her poor record in Congress. Her son’s criminal trial has undercut her attacks against Hunter Biden, and her efforts in Congress to seem like an effective legislator have backfired. And of course, there was her lewd behavior at a Denver theater’s showing of Beetlejuice that was caught on camera.

Edith Olmsted
/

Ken Paxton Threatens to Block Democrats From Registering to Vote

The Texas attorney general is now threatening to sue two Latino-majority counties in his mad dash to block alleged “voter fraud.”

Ken Paxton smiles during a press conference outside the Supreme Court
Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post/Getty Images

It seems that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will do anything to prevent Texas from flipping for Kamala Harris—including preventing eligible citizens from registering to vote.*

Paxton threatened legal action against Bexar and Harris counties if they proceed with sending out mail-in voter registration forms, which the counties have proposed doing via third-party vendors. Paxton argues that it could encourage noncitizens to register to vote.

Of course, Bexar and Harris aren’t like other counties in Texas. They’re urban and populous, and have a majority or even plurality of Latino voters, according to The Hill. And in 2020 both counties overwhelmingly voted for Joe Biden.

Paxton’s office announced Wednesday that he’d filed a lawsuit against Bexar County Commissioner Court after it approved a proposal that funds the production and mailing of voter registration forms “to unregistered voters in location(s) based on targeting agreed to by the county,” according to KENS-5. Paxton claimed the program was unlawful because it “could induce ineligible people—such as felons and noncitizens—to commit a crime by attempting to register to vote.”

Earlier this week, Paxton had sent a letter to Bexar and Harris county commissioners warning them off of proceeding with any such programs. The threats were nearly identical.

“At best, this proposal is ill-advised because it potentially confuses residents of Harris County about whether they are eligible to vote. At worst, it may induce the commission of a crime by encouraging individuals who are ineligible to vote to provide false information on the form,” Paxton wrote in the letter to Harris County. “Either way, it is illegal, and if you move forward with this proposal, I will use all available legal means to stop you.”

Specifically, Paxton argued that the state had no right to distribute registration forms unsolicited, and pointed to a similar lawsuit he’d filed against Harris County in 2020 when it had tried to push a similar proposal. Paxton previously gushed to Steve Bannon that had he not blocked more than two million ballot applications from being distributed by the state, Texas might have become a battleground state and Donald Trump “would’ve lost the election.”

In reality, there is little to no evidence to demonstrate that noncitizen voting is a significant problem in the United States. In 2016, noncitizen votes accounted for just 0.0001 percent of the votes cast, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. Still, it’s a nonissue that Republicans such as House Speaker Mike Johnson, and of course Trump, have continued to tout baselessly throughout the election cycle.

Paxton’s offensive goes even further, to conflate unregistered, but eligible, voters with noncitizens.

His newest action is part of his larger campaign to actively disenfranchise Latino voters in Texas who might support Harris.

Last month, Paxton’s office announced raids and undercover actions against organizations in Texas it accuses of illegally registering noncitizens to vote. In practice, though, the raids have taken place against members of the League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, the oldest Latino civil rights organization in the U.S., as well as several prominent Democrats in south Texas.

The raids took place shortly after LULAC had endorsed Harris, the organization’s first presidential endorsement in its nearly 100-year history.

* This story originally misstated Paxton’s office.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Trump’s Pathetic New Hampshire Campaign Somehow Just Got Worse

Republicans are steadily giving up on Donald Trump’s chances of winning New Hampshire.

Donald Trump points while speaking at a campaign event
Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

Despite efforts to bury the story, the Trump campaign’s New Hampshire scandal is still developing.

A top volunteer with the Trump campaign issued an internal message Sunday notifying fellow volunteers that “the campaign has determined that New Hampshire is no longer a battleground state,” adding that the campaign has no New Hampshire surrogates and no advertising expenditures there. He also wrote that internal polling indicated Donald Trump could lose New Hampshire by a wider margin than he did to Joe Biden in 2020.

That volunteer, Tom Mountain, is reportedly no longer with the campaign, and Trump himself has made it apparent that he intends to keep courting New Hampshire voters through November. But Mountain’s message was, apparently, not a one-off. Instead, other New Hampshire Republicans have also signaled that the race is a done deal, according to CNN correspondent Steve Contorno.

Speaking with Erin Burnett on CNN’s OutFront Tuesday night, Contorno argued that the tides have turned for the Trump campaign among New Hampshire voters.

“When I talked to other Republican operatives in the state, they said that this volunteer is painting a pretty clear picture that’s really illustrative of what’s happening there,” Contorno said.

One such Republican was GOP strategist Mike Dennehy, who said that Trump could lose New Hampshire by six to eight percentage points.

“Now Mike and others have said that there’s still two months left in this race that has already had a lot of twists and turns,” Contorno continued. “So the momentum could shift again. But, Erin, he’s running out of time. And I will point out that he has no advertising reserved for the fall.”

