Georgia Governor Gets Harsh Fact-Check After Deadly School Shooting
Republican Governor Brian Kemp was reminded about his own actions on guns after a tragic shooting at Apalachee High School.
After four people were shot and killed at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp said he was “praying for the safety of those in our classrooms.”
But what has the Republican governor done to actually keep Georgia students safe from gun violence? Not a lot. And his critics were quick to point that out.
In 2022, Kemp signed a bill into law that expanded gun rights, allowing Georgians to carry handguns in public without a license or background check. A “lawful weapons carrier,” or any person who is eligible to purchase a firearm, can now concealed-carry a handgun. Long guns could already be carried in many places without a permit.
The governor has previously flagrantly defended his anti–gun control agenda to skeptics. After Georgia’s public media station in 2021 reported that the Giffords Law Center gave Georgia a failing grade on gun control, even before Kemp’s expansion of gun access, Kemp proudly delcared, “I’ll wear this ‘F’ as a badge of honor.”
When he campaigned for governor of Georgia, Kemp ran on expanding access to firearms. This included a nearly unbelievable ad where the then secretary of state sat with a shotgun in his lap, surrounded by even more guns, while speaking to a young boy about dating one of his daughters.
When he isn’t shilling for the gun lobby, Kemp has been keeping busy downplaying Donald Trump’s attempts to overthrow Georgia’s election in 2020. Last week, he co-headlined a fundraiser for the former president and convicted felon.
Today’s shooting was the 218th shooting at a K-12 school this year.