Donald Trump’s Secret Plan to Eliminate the Government

Trump has pledged (and repeated that pledge Thursday) to extend all of his 2017 tax cuts, which are due to expire in 2026. That would cost $4.6 trillion over the next decade.

Lowering the corporate tax to 15 percent would cost another $874 billion over the same period. (Wasson and Curran did their tally before Trump limited the reduction to corporations that make products in the United States, but it’s doubtful that would change much.)

Trump said on Truth Social in July that senior citizens shouldn’t pay taxes on Social Security. That’s another $1.8 trillion.

I n June Trump said that he would eliminate taxes on tips; he repeated this promise Thursday. That’s another $250 billion.

As vice-presidential candidate, Vance has proposed increasing the child tax credit from $2000 per child to $5000 per child. Trump got asked about that Thursday and his reply was, if I’m being charitable, incoherent . At any rate, that’s another $3 trillion.

All this adds up to $10.5 trillion in tax cuts over ten years. Conceivably these revenue losses might be offset by the 10 (or possibly 20) percent across-the-board tariff that Trump wants to impose on all foreign imports. Trump certainly believes this to be the case, saying in Thursday’s speech that “as much as child care, uh, is talked about as being expensive, it’s, relatively speaking, not very expensive compared to the kind of numbers we’ll be taking in.” (This is going to be news to most parents.)

What does the back-of-the-napkin math look like? A 10 percent tariff (essentially a flat national sales tax) would raise $2.8 trillion over ten years. But Wasson and Curran advise against recalculating the lost-revenue total to $7.7 trillion because that “doesn’t take into account what economists warn are large negative economic growth effects” of the tariffs, which would reduce revenue further, or “the cost of compensating farmers for trade retaliation from other countries.” Plus there’s Project 2025’s collapsed income-tax brackets and lowered capital gains tax. So, let’s assume (perhaps generously) that it all comes out in the wash and stick to $10.5 trillion.

Trump could pile another $10.5 trillion onto the deficit, which is what Trump (and most Republican presidents) did with tax cuts in the past. When Trump was asked Thursday what impact his tax cuts would have on the deficit, he said “We’re going to make our money back on growth.” This is a promise on which supply-side carnival barkers have failed to deliver for close to half a century. During Trump’s previous four years in office, for example, the deficit grew from $585 billion to $3.1 trillion. (By the end of the last fiscal year Biden had brought it down to $1.7 trillion.)