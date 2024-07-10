Biden’s Attempt to Prove His Fitness Just Blew Up in His Face
ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos interviewed Joe Biden after the disastrous debate, and he was not impressed.
ABC News anchor George Stephanopolous was caught on film expressing doubt that President Joe Biden will be able to handle another term in the White House, only a few days after he did an exclusive interview with the embattled commander in chief.
In a low-quality video published by TMZ Tuesday, a pedestrian approached Stephanopoulos on the street in New York City. “Do you think Biden should step down? You’ve talked to him more than anybody else has lately,” the man asked.
“I don’t think he can serve four more years,” Stephanopolous replied, in a candid moment.
It’s a troubling response from the journalist whose interview with the president last week was meant to assuage national anxieties about Biden’s mental acuity, following a disastrous performance in last month’s presidential debate on CNN.
Stephanopolous’s comment also comes amid a high-stakes week for the president, as Biden continues to face calls from within his own party to withdraw from the presidential race, while also attending the NATO summit in Washington, D.C.
Stephanopoulos confirmed to TMZ that he had in fact made that statement but sought to walk it back some. “Earlier today, I responded to a question from a passerby. I shouldn’t have,” he told the outlet.
An ABC spokesperson clarified to TMZ that “George expressed his own point of view and not the position of ABC News.”