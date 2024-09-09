Stunning Polls from Crucial Swing States Should Be Warning to Harris

Eight in 10 swing state voters, regardless of political affiliation, supported an immediate cease-fire, according to the new poll. In Wisconsin, 80 percent of respondents favored a cease-fire, while in Pennsylvania and Michigan, the numbers were 75 percent and 74 percent, respectively.

Across all three swing states, more than 88 percent of Democrats supported an immediate cease-fire, while more than 78 percent of independents supported one.

A majority of voters also supported making military aid to Israel conditional, or not supplying it at all: 61 percent in Wisconsin, 51 percent in Pennsylvania, and 56 percent in Michigan. Limiting aid to Israel’s cause was supported by 74 percent of Democrats in Wisconsin, and 64 in Pennsylvania and Michigan.