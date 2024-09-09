Stunning Polls from Crucial Swing States Should Be Warning to Harris
Kamala Harris should pay close attention to the results of these polls on public opinion about Israel.
A survey published Monday found that voters in three swing states are supportive of an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and limiting military aid to Israel.
A Cato Institute survey of 1,500 Americans conducted by YouGov found that a majority of likely voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin favored an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, where Israel’s 11-month military onslaught has killed nearly 41,000 people, displaced nearly two million, and resulted in a catastrophic famine and health crises.
Eight in 10 swing state voters, regardless of political affiliation, supported an immediate cease-fire, according to the new poll. In Wisconsin, 80 percent of respondents favored a cease-fire, while in Pennsylvania and Michigan, the numbers were 75 percent and 74 percent, respectively.
Across all three swing states, more than 88 percent of Democrats supported an immediate cease-fire, while more than 78 percent of independents supported one.
A majority of voters also supported making military aid to Israel conditional, or not supplying it at all: 61 percent in Wisconsin, 51 percent in Pennsylvania, and 56 percent in Michigan. Limiting aid to Israel’s cause was supported by 74 percent of Democrats in Wisconsin, and 64 in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Kamala Harris’s campaign published its first official “issues” page on Monday, debuting it’s milquetoast platform about Gaza. The position stood in sharp relief to advocates’ pleas that, as president, she might limit or end military aid to Israel, based on any one of the state’s array of violations of international law: its indiscriminate killing of civilians and aid workers, illegal occupation of Palestinian territories, alleged sexual torture of prisoners, and reported murder of a U.S. citizen in the West Bank.
“Vice President Harris will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself and she will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself,” the site read, stomping out hopes of even a conditional aid agreement. “She and President Biden are working to end the war in Gaza, such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination. She and President Biden are working around the clock to get a hostage deal and a ceasefire deal done.”