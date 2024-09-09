Trump Lays Groundwork for Election Chaos in Key Swing State
Donald Trump is already questioning election results in Pennsylvania.
Donald Trump is already laying the groundwork for his claims of election fraud by elevating outlandish right-wing claims about Pennsylvania.
“An interview by Tucker Carlson of an election expert indicates that 20% of the Mail-In Ballots in Pennsylvania are fraudulent. Here we go again!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday.
“Where is the U.S. Attorney General and FBI to INVESTIGATE? Where is the Pennsylvania Republican Party? We will WIN Pennsylvania by a lot, unless the Dems are allowed to CHEAT. THE RNC MUST ACTIVATE, NOW!!!”
In his post, Trump was seemingly referring to an April interview Carlson had done with Justin Haskins, the “Director of Socialism Research” at the Heartland Institute, a right-wing think tank linked to the Koch brothers and perhaps best known for cooking up virulent climate change denialism.
Earlier this year, the Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports, the right-leaning polling group that regularly churns out the most favorable numbers for Trump, reported that one-fifth of those who cast a mail-in ballot in 2020 had committed some form of voter fraud, according to a survey of 1,085 “likely U.S. voters.”
Months later, Trump continues to boost this outlandish claim—but this time with a twist, aiming his ire at Pennsylvania, the most populous swing state and a crucial battleground for his presidential campaign. A CBS News poll released Sunday found that the former president was neck and neck with Kamala Harris among registered voters in Pennsylvania.
By claiming that the ballots “are” fraudulent, Trump is already setting to work fomenting claims of voter fraud in an election that has yet to take place.
Rasmussen’s poll results seemed less than credible, according to The Washington Post. While the survey found that “17% of mail-in voters admit that in 2020 they voted in a state where they are ‘no longer a permanent resident,’” about six in 10 Americans have never moved out of the state where they were born. That would mean that nearly half of the other voters had supposedly committed fraud.
The results also indicated that Republicans supposedly committed these federal crimes at an equal rate to Democrats, so the results don’t even serve Trump’s claims of a stolen election.
At the time this report was first released, Trump totally lost it. “THIS IS THE BIGGEST STORY OF THE YEAR,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “AND REPUBLICANS MUST DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT.”
He urged his party to “MAKE A MOVE NOW. GET TOUGH, GET SMART. OUR COUNTRY IS BEING STOLEN!”