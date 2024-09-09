Trump Lays Groundwork for Election Chaos in Key Swing State

“Where is the U.S. Attorney General and FBI to INVESTIGATE? Where is the Pennsylvania Republican Party? We will WIN Pennsylvania by a lot, unless the Dems are allowed to CHEAT. THE RNC MUST ACTIVATE, NOW!!!”

In his post, Trump was seemingly referring to an April interview Carlson had done with Justin Haskins, the “Director of Socialism Research” at the Heartland Institute, a right-wing think tank linked to the Koch brothers and perhaps best known for cooking up virulent climate change denialism.

Earlier this year, the Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports, the right-leaning polling group that regularly churns out the most favorable numbers for Trump, reported that one-fifth of those who cast a mail-in ballot in 2020 had committed some form of voter fraud, according to a survey of 1,085 “likely U.S. voters.”