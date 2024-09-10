Idiot Trump Lands Himself a New Lawsuit Over His Choice of Music

When The New York Times contacted the campaign, they did not provide any evidence and only said Vance was responding to large numbers of calls and emails from Springfield, Ohio, residents, who have also repeated the claims in town meetings. But according to the local newspaper, the Springfield News-Sun, there have been no police reports of any pets being killed and eaten and the conspiracy seems to have originated from a Facebook post that didn’t contain any evidence.

The rumor was also given life after a report from Canton, Ohio, of a woman who was arrested for allegedly killing and eating a cat. The woman, however, is a U.S. citizen, and there is no indication she is a Haitian immigrant.

Conservative politicians, pundits, and influencers have all amplified the rumor, which furthers the right-wing narrative that immigrants are invading the country, breaking laws, and bringing their savage cultural practices with them. In 2018, Donald Trump reportedly claimed that all Haitian immigrants have AIDS and referred to the country as a “shithole.”