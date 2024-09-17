Ohio Governor Chickens Out of Holding Trump and J.D. Vance Accountable

“But my job, I think, is to reflect exactly what’s going on in Springfield,” DeWine said. “So, the mayor tells us and the chief of police tells us there’s been no evidence at all of anyone eating a dog or any Haitians doing any of that. These Haitians that are there are legal. They work very, very hard. I met this morning with a number of business people who employ these Haitians, and they tell me that they are really essential to them getting the job done.”

When pressed again by Brown to answer the question, DeWine finally fessed up that the town was facing “challenges,” but wouldn’t chalk up any of the blame for the city’s mass closures on the baseless allegations spewed by Trump and Vance.

“Look, I’m not here to place blame,” DeWine said. “I’m here to tell what we’re seeing on the ground. And look, there are challenges. We’ve got 15,000 extra people in a town of about 58,000.”