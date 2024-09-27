Harris Is Crushing Trump Among Key Voters in Two Battleground States

Harris leads Trump among Hispanic voters in Georgia as well, albeit by only seven points. Forty-four percent, up from 38 in July, said they would “definitely” vote for her, while the percentage of respondents who said the same of Trump increased by just one point in the same period.

Still, 35 percent of the Arizonan and 38 percent of the Georgian respondents remain “undecided about whether the candidate they are supporting is the right choice.”



Regarding the findings, a TelevisaUnivision representative told Newsweek that the Harris and Trump campaigns should “do more to engage these voters with messaging that addresses the issues that matter to them, and, most importantly, they should do that in Spanish.” According to the poll, Hispanic voters in the Grand Canyon and Peach States see “cost of living, inflation and the economy and jobs” as the most pressing issues.