Harris Is Crushing Trump Among Key Voters in Two Battleground States
A new poll reveals Donald Trump could be in big trouble in Arizona and Georgia.
According to new polling, Donald Trump is losing a key demographic in two battleground states. A survey of Hispanic voters in Arizona and Georgia, conducted by TelevisaUnivision and reported in Newsweek, shows Trump faring considerably worse than Kamala Harris.
The poll shows Harris enjoying a comfortable, 34-point lead among Hispanic voters in Arizona. About 52 percent of respondents, up from 43 last month, said they would “definitely” vote for the vice president, while 18 percent, down from 25, said the same of Trump.
Harris leads Trump among Hispanic voters in Georgia as well, albeit by only seven points. Forty-four percent, up from 38 in July, said they would “definitely” vote for her, while the percentage of respondents who said the same of Trump increased by just one point in the same period.
Still, 35 percent of the Arizonan and 38 percent of the Georgian respondents remain “undecided about whether the candidate they are supporting is the right choice.”
Regarding the findings, a TelevisaUnivision representative told Newsweek that the Harris and Trump campaigns should “do more to engage these voters with messaging that addresses the issues that matter to them, and, most importantly, they should do that in Spanish.” According to the poll, Hispanic voters in the Grand Canyon and Peach States see “cost of living, inflation and the economy and jobs” as the most pressing issues.
On Tuesday, Univision announced that it will host a town hall event with each candidate early next month (Trump’s on October 8 and Harris’s on October 10), where “undecided Hispanic voters … will take the microphone to ask questions of each candidate.”