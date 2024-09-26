Skip Navigation
Paige Oamek/
/

Trump’s Newest Grift Just Dropped—and It’s Hideous

A broke Donald Trump is now peddling the absolute ugliest watches.

Donald Trump doing his weird signature dance
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Donald Trump doing his weird signature dance

Donald Trump has never seen a silly little item he didn’t want to peddle.

Yesterday, it may have been assassination-themed sneakers, NFTs, or Bibles, but today it is watches. And of course, the Republican presidential nominee promises that “these Watches are truly special.”

As he lags behind Kamala Harris in fundraising and with Truth Social stock plummeting, Trump is desperate to raise money for his campaign and legal fees any way he can.

Trump promoted the ugly new merch on Thursday morning, encouraging customers to “Join President Trump’s Watch Community” and “Be a part of history.” 

Screenshot of Trump’s ugly watches
Screenshot/Trump Watches

The “Trump Victory Tourbillon” watch is for sale for the low price of $100,000 and is available in gold or rose gold. It features “classic sophistication combined with President Trump’s symbol of success: Gold.” The caseback features a personalized thank-you message from Trump himself.

Alternatively, if you can’t drop that much for a limited-edition watch, you could always grab the much less grand “Fight Fight Fight” watch for $499, including one color in MAGA red. The back of this watch features the image of Trump, post–assassination attempt, with his fist in the sky. The copy of the website reads, “With its timeless design and flexible style, you’re ready for any situation, just like President Trump!”

Despite being shared by the former president on Truth Social, and like the heavily marked-up “Trump Coins” he introduced the day before, the website claims it “is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Poll Shows J.D. Vance Barely More Popular Than Herpes, Analyst Jokes

Everyone really hates J.D. Vance.

J.D. Vance smiles while talking at a Donald Trump campaign event
Scott Olson/Getty Images

J.D. Vance is not polling well among 18- to 29-year-olds nationwide.

A Harvard Youth poll found that only 18 percent of respondents had a favorable view of Donald Trump’s running mate. The Bulwark editor Jonathan V. Last argued Wednesday that this was a particularly bad number for Vance, especially when compared with the favorability of North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson.

A recent Elon University poll found that 27 percent of female respondents had a favorable opinion of the now-disgraced Republican gubernatorial candidate. The poll was taken before Robinson’s scandal broke last week—but after he’d said and done a slew of other insane things.

“The guy who says the Holocaust was overblown and Hitler was great, who wants to own slaves, who was a frequenter of backroom porn video booths, and who bragged about banging his wife’s sister.… That guy was able to get to 27 percent favorable with women in North Carolina,” Last wrote.

A closer look at the Elon University poll found that 15 percent of female respondents found Robinson “very favorable” and 13 percent found him “favorable.” Forty-two percent of female respondents said Robinson was “very unfavorable.”

Meanwhile, in the Harvard poll, 46 percent of respondents found Vance to be “unfavorable” and only 33 percent found his opponent, Tim Walz, unfavorable.

Last tried to throw Vance a bone.

“This Harvard poll did not test favorability ratings for the Taliban, or Vladimir Putin, or herpes. If they had, I’m sure all three would have been less popular than JD Vance,” Last wrote. “But not by much.”

Paige Oamek/
/

MAGA Is Already Spinning Wild Conspiracies on Eric Adams’s Indictment

The Democratic New York City mayor has been indicted in a federal corruption investigation—and still, somehow, MAGA has a conspiracy theory to explain it.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is finding some strange defenders in the wake of a federal indictment: the MAGA crowd.

Donald Trump’s fans—who are eager to demonize the Department of Justice, New York courts, and what they claim is the “weaponization of our country’s prosecutorial resources”—came to Adams’s defense in droves Wednesday night.

Adams is expected to face federal charges in a federal corruption investigation. Federal agents raided his residence Thursday morning, and top officials in his administration have similarly been raided by the FBI and indicted, with several resigning.

In a Trumpian turn, Adams has protested his innocence by implying that the probe is a witch hunt and saying that the charges are “based on lies.” The New York City mayor also cast blame on the federal government’s immigration response in the city, stating, “The federal government did nothing as its broken immigration policies overloaded our shelter system with no relief.”

Republicans pounced on Adams’s comments about migrants and decided the investigation must be a hoax. “If you’re wondering why the system turned on one of its own …” wrote commentator Tomi Lauren, attaching a separate video of Adams complaining about the pressure on public services from increased immigration.

“He was told to shut up by the ‘Democratic’ Party after this,” wrote Elon Musk, responding to a right-wing account posting the same speech. Some even suggested it was Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s doing.

Billionaire Bill Ackman agreed. “Eric loudly spoke the truth on the migrant problem in NYC and what the consequences would be for New Yorkers and the country,” wrote Ackman. “Doing so required bravery, as sharing these views publicly as a Democratic mayor did not win him any friends in the Party or with the Biden/Harris administration.”

Overall, it could become the GOP party line that because Adams criticized the Biden-Harris immigration policy, he had to be punished.

In reality, though the specific charges Adams will face are currently under wraps, the investigation is likely related to illegal campaign contributions from foreign sources and a violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, not his policy on migrants.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Rudy Giuliani’s Time as a Shady Lawyer Finally Comes to an End

Another one of Donald Trump’s pathetic 2020 lawyers has officially been disbarred.

Rudy Giuliani
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani was disbarred Thursday by the District of Columbia Court of Appeals, ending the legal career of another one of Donald Trump’s former lawyers.

It’s the second disbarment for Giuliani, who lost his law license in New York in July over his many false statements about the 2020 presidential election. In May, Giuliani’s D.C. law license was suspended after the D.C. Board on Professional Responsibility recommended that he lose the license over his involvement in lawsuits alleging election fraud in 2020.

“We conclude that disbarment is the only sanction that will protect the public, the courts, and the integrity of the legal profession, and deter other lawyers from launching similarly baseless claims in the pursuit of such wide-ranging yet completely unjustified relief,” the board’s recommendation at the time said.

Twitter screenshot Kyle Cheney @kyledcheney: JUST IN: Rudy Giuliani has been officially disbarred in Washington, D.C. He had been suspended since his disciplinary proceedings last year. (with screenshot of ruling)

This is a developing story.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Republican Rep. Doubles Down on Disgustingly Racist Threat to Haitians

Representative Clay Higgins deleted his initial tweet—but promised there’s more to come.

Representative Clay Higgins walks in the Capitol
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Despite deleting an offensive, racist social media post against Haitian Americans on Wednesday, Representative Clay Higgins has doubled down, claiming that it was “all true.”

After making the post, which referred to multiple stereotypes, including the debunked racist rumor that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are capturing and eating pets, Higgins faced immediate backlash online, and Representative Steven Horsford introduced a resolution to censure him.

Higgins deleted the post, and was defended by House Speaker Mike Johnson, who called Higgins a “dear friend of mine” and told the press, “I’m sure he probably regrets some of the language he used. But you know, we move forward. We believe in redemption around here.”

But later Wednesday evening, Higgins said the exact opposite. “It’s all true. I can put up another controversial post tomorrow if you want me to,” he told CNN. “I mean, we do have freedom of speech. I’ll say what I want.

“It’s not a big deal to me. It’s like something stuck to the bottom of my boot. Just scrape it off and move on with my life,” Higgins said.

Horsford told CNN that he confronted Higgins on the House floor, trying to convince him that his comments had real consequences, and he was attacking people who have done nothing wrong.

“I asked him specifically to remove this post, and he said, ‘I’m going to pray about it.’ What do you need to pray about? Just do what is right and stop this hateful rhetoric that is causing people to feel targeted. He told me no,” Horsford said to Anderson Cooper. “And that is when I said, if you refuse, I will take this to the floor, we will move for a resolution to censure you, and that is exactly what we did.”

Republicans, led by Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, have continued peddling racist attacks against Haitian immigrants, with Trump using them to bolster his call for mass deportations. Vance has been unrepentant, even defending his fabrication of the story. Meanwhile, Springfield has faced violent threats to its hospitals, schools, and government buildings, and Trump is trying to spread the rumor to another small town: Charleroi, Pennsylvania. Will Republicans face any consequences for their racist fearmongering?

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump May Have Just Handed Jack Smith a Massive Win

Donald Trump continues to admit that he lost the 2020 election.

Donald Trump speaks into a microphone during a campaign event
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Did Donald Trump just make Jack Smith’s job that much easier by admitting that he knows he lost the 2020 election?

During a speech Wednesday in Mint Hill, North Carolina, Trump appeared to give up the game when speaking about his performance four years ago.

“We did much better by the way, in the election of 2020, than we did in 2016,” Trump said.

“Millions and millions of votes more—more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country,” Trump said. This election-denying claim simply isn’t true, because Trump got roughly 74 million votes, while President Joe Biden got 81 million.

“But they beat us by a whisker. They beat us by a little whisker,” Trump said. “He beat us from the basement.”

Of course, it’s important to know that pretty much every time Trump opens his mouth, his words are admissible in court. So admitting that he didn’t win the election could potentially hurt the former president in court—specifically, in his election interference case in Washington, D.C., where special counsel Smith is seeking to prove that Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but still tried to overturn the results.

Trump has said he lost the 2020 election “by a whisker” before, during an interview earlier this month with podcaster Lex Fridman.

“We had a man in there that should’ve never been in there,” Trump said, speaking about Biden. “They kept him in a basement, they used Covid, they cheated, but they used Covid to cheat. They cheated without Covid too.”

Moments later, the former president claimed he had “lost by a whisker” in 2020. But after his interview, Trump claimed he was just joking.

“I did that sarcastically,” he said. “All you have to do is look at it, and they should have sent it back to the legislatures for approval. I got almost 75 million votes, the most votes any sitting president has ever gotten. I was told if I got 63, which is what I got in 2016, you can’t be beaten.”

Despite the obvious confusion Trump’s little joke caused, the former president has decided that “lost by a whisker” will be part of the hot air he intends to blow on the campaign trail and that its meaning, like everything he says, is whatever suits him.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Republican Rep. Goes Mask-Off With Racist, Vile Threat to Haitians

Representative Clay Higgins has taken Donald Trump and J.D. Vance’s threat against Haitian immigrants to the next level.

Representative Clay Higgins walks in the Capitol
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Republican Representative Clay Higgins made a racist attack on Haitians Wednesday, referencing several racist tropes and the debunked pet-eating conspiracy from Ohio.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), the Louisiana congressman said, “These Haitians are wild. Eating pets, vudu, nastiest country in the western hemisphere, cults, slapstick gangsters … but damned if they don’t feel all sophisticated now, filing charges against our President and VP.”

Twitter screenshot Rep. Clay Higgins @RepClayHiggins: Lol. These Haitians are wild. Eating pets, vudu, nastiest country in the western hemisphere, cults, slapstick gangsters… but damned if they don’t feel all sophisticated now, filing charges against our President and VP. All these thugs better get their mind right and their ass out of our country before January 20th. with screenshot of AP article: Haitian group in Springfield, Ohio, files citizen criminal charges against Trump and Vance

Higgins was apparently upset that a Haitian American nonprofit organization took advantage of an Ohio law allowing citizens to file affidavits for criminal offenses, and filed charges against Donald Trump and J.D. Vance for spreading the debunked rumor that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, captured and ate pets, ducks, and geese.

Higgins’s post is not only bigoted but also echoes the same sentiments as Trump, Vance, and many other right-wing figures who have called for Haitians legally in the United States to be deported. Many of these figures, led by the Republican presidential and vice presidential nominees, have continued attacking Haitians despite the uptick in violent threats against schools, hospitals, and government buildings in Springfield.

Recently, Trump has expanded his attacks against Haitian immigrants from Springfield to another small town, Charleroi, Pennsylvania. As was the case in Ohio, Charleroi’s town officials have pushed back, with Charleroi Borough Manager Joe Manning remarking, “There’s what the former president is saying, and then there’s easily observable reality.”

Manning told The New Republic’s Greg Sargent that the Haitian community has helped fill jobs in the small Pennsylvania town and even showed solidarity with workers at a factory that was closing. But details like that are of little concern to people like Higgins, Trump, and Vance, who refuse to let the facts get in the way of a racist narrative they think will help them politically.

Paige Oamek/
/

Jared Kushner’s Shady Firm Exposed for the Saudi Scam It Is

Jared Kushner’s Saudi-backed Affinity Partners is somehow still reporting zero profits, a new report reveals.

Jared Kushner
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

It seems as though Donald Trump’s son-in-law has mastered the art of the scam.

According to an investigation by the Senate Finance Committee, Jared Kushner’s private equity firm, Affinity Partners, has yet to return even a cent of profit to its foreign investors.

The shady firm has received billions from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and other foreign governments. In fact, 99 percent of the firm’s approximately $3 billion in funding came from overseas sources, according to a New York Times report that spurred the Senate investigation. Yet Trump’s son-in-law has returned no profit to the governments. All the while, it’s estimated his firm has pocketed an additional $112 million in fees from the governments since 2021, according to the findings.

“Affinity’s investors may not be motivated by commercial considerations but rather the opportunity to funnel foreign government money to members of President Trump’s family, namely Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump,” wrote Senator Ron Wyden, head of the Finance Committee, in a letter to the company this week.

Thus far, Kushner and Affinity have made seemingly innocuous investments in companies like Shlomo Group, an Israeli car-leasing company; Zamp, a UAE-backed fast-food company; and Dubizzle Group, a UAE-based classified websites operator. But if Trump were to win in November, Wyden warned, the financial conflict of interest could heighten.

As it stands, “sovereign wealth fund investments and prospective real estate deals give foreign governments leverage over the Trump family,” wrote the senator. Further, “a potential future Trump administration will have financial motives to make foreign policy decisions that may be counter to the national interest in order to ensure Kushner and Ivanka Trump continue to collect millions of dollars in fees from foreign governments through Affinity.”

Is Kushner failing up? Or is it a masterful political play?

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Suggests Giving Vladimir Putin Whatever He Wants

Donald Trump continues to suck up to the Russian president.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sits at a table
Contributor/Getty Images

If Ukraine were to suddenly surrender to Russia, everything would be “much better,” at least according to Donald Trump.

During an afternoon press conference Wednesday, the Republican presidential nominee urged the Eastern European nation to submit to the foreign power, claiming that any deal, no matter how dismal for Ukraine’s freedom, would have been better than the current state of affairs.

“Ukraine is gone. It’s not Ukraine anymore. You can never replace those cities and towns, and you can never replace the dead people, so many dead people,” Trump said. “Any deal, even the worst deal, would have been better than what we have right now.

“If they made a bad deal, it would have been much better, they would have given up a little bit,” he continued. “And everybody would be living, and every building would be built, and every tower would be aging for another 2,000 years.”

Trump turned his attention quickly to Vice President Kamala Harris, claiming that she “doesn’t know what she’s doing”—despite the fact that she’s not the current president overseeing the ongoing war. Trump then went on a spiraling tirade that had startling similarities to foreign propaganda, claiming that “more cities will fall” and “the ones that fell will continue to receive more and more bombs” unless Ukraine bends the knee to Russia.

“It didn’t need to happen,” Trump said.

The former president also slammed Ukraine’s leader, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, for continuing to lobby the U.S. government for increased military aid, though Trump conveniently failed to mention how he personally worked to block a $110.5 billion foreign aid package to Ukraine last winter while pressuring Senate Republicans to bargain for a more extreme border security package.

But Trump does have his own plan to institute peace in the besieged region. In June, Trump’s advisers announced that, should he win in November, Trump would facilitate talks between the two nations that would more or less force Ukraine to cede part of its territory occupied by Russian forces. The plan’s obvious benefit to Russia resurfaced concerns over Trump’s notoriously cushy—and sometimes subservient—relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskiy is currently scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden on Thursday, where he will present a so-called “victory plan” to end the conflict, reported The Washington Post.

The two-year conflict has seen the decimation of the vast majority of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure at the hands of Russian forces. At the United Nations on Wednesday, Zelenskiy warned international leaders that Russia was planning to attack Ukraine’s nuclear plants.

“Just imagine, please, your country, with 80 percent of its energy system gone.… What kind of life would that be?” Zelenskiy said. “If, God forbid, Russia causes a nuclear disaster at one of our nuclear power plants, radiation will not respect state borders.”

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Watch: Antony Blinken Defends Ignoring Damning Reports on Israel

This was a pathetic response from the secretary of state.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaking
KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, Secretary of State Antony Blinken blew off a question about how he reportedly ignored two U.S. government assessments about Israel blocking aid to Gaza.

On CBS, Blinken was asked about recently leaked documents showing that he received two U.S. government reports that Israel deliberately blocked aid to Gaza but then told Congress the opposite. He claimed that his response was “actually pretty typical.”

“We had a report to put out on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and what Israel was doing to try to make sure that people got the assistance they needed, and I had different assessments from different parts of the State Department, from other agencies that were involved, like USAID,” Blinken told CBS’s Adriana Diaz.

“My job was to sort through them, which I did, draw some conclusions from that, and we put our report, and we found that Israel needed to do a better job on the humanitarian assistance. We’ve seen improvements since then; it’s still not sufficient,” Blinken added.

Blinken’s spin in the interview sounds quite different from his report to Congress in May, when he said, “We do not currently assess that the Israeli government is prohibiting or otherwise restricting the transport or delivery of U.S. humanitarian assistance.”

Blinken’s own report contradicted two other reports he allegedly received from the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration as well as the U.S. Agency for International Development. Both stated that Israel was deliberately blocking food and medicine from entering Gaza during its brutal assault on the territory.

For some reason, neither Diaz nor Tony Dokoupil nor Nate Burleson pressed Blinken on his nonanswer on CBS, or the fact that it seemed very different from his May assessment, which itself was at odds with the other agency reports. At the time, Blinken’s memo to Congress caused discontent within the State Department, with one official even resigning, saying, “That report and its flagrant untruths will haunt us.”

On Tuesday, the Council of American-Islamic Relations called on Blinken to resign for misleading Congress, calling his memo “a violation of U.S. law.” But the Biden administration has taken little, if any, action to stop Israel’s alleged war crimes in Gaza, which have claimed at least 41,467 Palestinian lives, including 16,500 children.

