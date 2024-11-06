Skip Navigation
Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer Hands Republicans Control of the Senate

Republican Senator Deb Fischer just eked out a win over independent challenger Dan Osborn.

Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer
Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

Republican Senator Deb Fischer won her re-election Tuesday night, dashing Democratic votes that independent Dan Osborn would successfully oust her from office. 

Fischer won against the former leader 51.5-48.5 percent, with 72 percent reporting, according to the Associated Press.

Osborn, who led 500 workers at his Kellogg’s plant through a three-month strike to end a two-tiered benefits system and stop plant closings, led an impressive campaign against Fsicher, who has held the Senate seat since 2013. The Democratic Party did not field a candidate in the race, but given Osborn’s political views, his win was expected to be a serious setback for the GOP.

With Fischer’s victory, Republicans have secured control of the Senate. They currently have 51 seats to Democrats’ 42 seats, with seven seats still remaining to be called.

Osborn refused to seek an endorsement from any political party including the Democrats, citing his desire not to be beholden to the money or special interests behind them. “I want to be clear that I’m an independent,” Osborn told the Nebraska Examiner in May. “I want to stay true to who I am.”

Still, his pro-labor stances were expected to have him caucusing with the Democrats similar to Independent Senator Bernie Sanders.

“I hadn’t been a very political person until corporate greed came knocking on my door a few years ago, when I was president of my local union, and we went out on strike, at a time where the company was making record profits,” Osborn told Semafor in September.

With Fischer’s victory, Democrats’ hopes to retake the Senate comes to a sad end.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Missouri Pulls Off a Massive Win on Abortion Rights

Missouri has overturned a total abortion ban.

People protest for abortion rights
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Missouri overturned a total abortion ban Tuesday, with the majority of the state voting to enshrine abortion protections in the state constitution.

Roughly 53.2 percent of the state voted in favor of Amendment 3, achieving the simple majority necessary to protect reproductive freedom in Missouri, including an individual’s decision to have an abortion up to the point of viability.

Fetal viability typically occurs during the second trimester, between 23 and 24 weeks of pregnancy, but the ballot measure has a different definition for the developmental stage. Instead, it describes fetal viability as “the point in pregnancy when, in the good faith judgment of a treating health care professional” there is a “significant likelihood of the fetus’s sustained survival outside the uterus without the application of extraordinary medical measures.”

The measure, called the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative, solidifies that the government has no role in a person’s “fundamental right to reproductive freedom,” including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, birth control, abortion care, miscarriage care, and respectful birthing conditions. It undoes the Show-Me State’s total abortion ban, which took effect one hour after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

“The right to reproductive freedom shall not be denied, interfered with, delayed, or otherwise restricted unless the Government demonstrates that such action is justified by a compelling governmental interest achieved by the least restrictive means,” the ballot measure read in part. “Any denial, interference, delay, or restriction of the right to reproductive freedom shall be presumed invalid.”

Governmental interest was specified as compelling only if it had the limited effect of “improving or maintaining the health of a person seeking care” and was consistent with “widely accepted” evidence-based medicine and does not “infringe on that person’s autonomous decision-making.”

Missouri is one of 10 states that have placed abortion on the ballot this year—the most to appear in a single year in U.S. history.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Democrats Flip Key New York Seat in Possible Sign for House Control

Republican Representative Brandon Williams has lost his seat.

Representative Brandon Williams rests his forehead on his hand while writing
Anna Rose Layden/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Representative Brandon Williams

Democratic state Senator John Mannion has defeated Republican Representative Brandon Williams, marking an important victory for New York Democrats in the states 22nd congressional district.

Mannion earned 53.9 percent of the vote with 84 percent reporting.

For months ahead of the election, Williams was the only House Republican whose seat “leaned Democrat,” according to Cook Political Report, making it an essential marker for Democrats as they attempted to retake the House. Williams narrowly won the seat by fewer than 3,000 votes during the 2022 midterm elections, when Republicans flipped four seats across the state.

Like many pro-Trump Republicans, Williams has attempted to paint his opponent as weak on crime, spending nearly $3 million on attack ads with help from the National Republican Congressional Committee and the Congressional Leadership Fund, according to The New York Times.

Despite Republican spending, Mannion appeared to have a sizable lead ahead of Election Day. One Democratic PAC called the 314 Action Fund canceled a $600,000 ad and mailer blitz effort for Mannion because he didn’t appear to need the extra boost, according to Syracuse.com.

Most Recent Post
Paige Oamek/
/

​​Trump-Obsessed MAGA Republican Wins Ohio Senate in Blow to Democrats

Bernie Moreno has just won Ohio’s Senate race—booting the state’s only Democratic senator, Sherrod Brown, from office.

Splitscreen of Ohio's Bernie Moreno and Sherrod Brown
Getty x2

An anti-abortion, Trump-endorsed Republican propelled by Mitch McConnell and cryptocurrency PAC dollars has won the Ohio Senate election—flipping a key seat for Republicans.

Republican Bernie Moreno beat incumbent Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown 50.5 percent to 46.1 percent according to the Associated Press, which called the race on Tuesday evening, with 91 percent of votes counted.

This is a much-needed win for Republicans,  who now hold a nine-seat majority in the Senate, with 11 votes still remaining to be called.

Thanks to dark money, the only Democratic senator in the state was finally unseated after first being elected in 2007. The race had garnered more ad spending than any other Senate race in history with nearly $500 million spent between the two candidates.

On the Republican side, Defend American Jobs, a super PAC tied to the cryptocurrency industry spent over $40 million to support Bernie Moreno. While the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC affiliated with  Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spent over $160 million for Moreno, more than any other Republican Senate candidate this year.

Their investment made up for the fact that Moreno continued to flaunt his extremist MAGA views on the campaign trail, rallying against “wokeness” and bashing reproductive rights.

“You know the left has a lot of single-issue voters,” Moreno said back in September. “Sadly, by the way, there’s a lot of suburban women, a lot of suburban women that are like, ‘Listen, abortion’s it! If I can’t have an abortion in this country whenever I want, I will vote for anybody else!’

“It’s a little crazy, by the way, but, especially for women that are past 50. I’m thinking to myself, ‘I don’t think that’s an issue for you,’” Moreno continued.

Moreno also made headlines for allegedly lying about his business dealings and for appearing on a gay hookup app, despite his anti-LGBTQ+ record.

The Colombian immigrant Moreno later went on to copy Trump’s playbook and spread racist rumors about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio.. In September, Moreno wrote that thousands of “illegal Haitians” were “sucking up social services and even reportedly killing and eating pets.”

“We need to deport illegals, not invite them to wreak havoc on our communities,” he added.

The MAGA Republican won out as Trump won the state, as he did in 2016 and 2020.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Wins North Carolina in Major Blow to Harris

Donald Trump has won North Carolina. There are five swing states left.

Donald Trump smiles and points
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Donald Trump has won North Carolina, securing 50.8 percent of the vote over Vice President Kamala Harris.

It’s the third time in a row that the Tar Heel State has sided with the MAGA leader since he entered national politics in 2016. That year, Trump convinced North Carolinians to turn out en masse for him, winning by a margin of nearly four percent, with more than 177,000 votes over Hillary Clinton. But that level of support crumbled after Trump spent four years in office, after which he won the swing state by just 1.3 percent over President Joe Biden.

The outcome in North Carolina brings Trump to 230 electoral votes. He needs just 40 votes more to return to the White House.

Most Recent Post
Paige Oamek/
/

Elon Musk Reveals 2024 Is Just the Start of His Election Meddling

Elon Musk says his pro-Trump America PAC already has plans for the next election.

Elon wears a black Make America Great Again Hat and makes a gun symbol with his two fingers pointed toward his own head
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Elon Musk says his America PAC isn’t going anywhere after Election Day.

At the end of an X Space event Tuesday evening, Musk told his fans that his political action committee will “keep going after this election.”

Musk added that he is already “preparing for the midterms and any intermediate elections, as well as looking at elections at the district attorney level.”

The billionaire has already donated nearly $119 million of his own money to the PAC.

America PAC spent more than $19 million this election boosting Republicans in over a dozen House races around the country. Some of the races where Musk spent big, such as New York’s 17th district and New Jersey’s 7th district, could go his way—but for the most part Musk’s investments so far are a mixed bag. What he did succeed in, however, is dominating the airwaves and majorly sucking up to Donald Trump throughout the past several months. The PAC has spent a whopping $152 million to attempt to elect Trump as president.

While leading the America PAC, which essentially ran Trump’s ground game, Musk faced many struggles and legal challenges, mostly propelled by his sketchy actions. These included a data-scraping operation, a glitchy app, poor treatment of door knockers, and of course, his $1 million bribes to swing state voters.

Musk’s frightening QAnon turn, coupled with his willingness to spend, unfortunately means his PAC will be something to watch going forward.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Brutally Mocks Poll That Predicted a Historic Loss for Him

Donald Trump celebrated winning Iowa by tearing into a pollster who predicted he would lose the state.

Donald Trump smiles
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s campaign took a shot Tuesday at Iowa pollster Ann Selzer, after the former president declared victory in that state.

Selzer’s Iowa Poll in the Des Moines Register found last week that Kamala Harris had “leapfrogged” Trump in Iowa and was leading him 47 to 44 percent—a shocking result in a state that had previously gone for Trump twice. The Iowa Poll had correctly predicted Trump’s victory in the state in 2020 and 2016.

After Iowa was called for Trump Tuesday night, his campaign released a statement gloating about the win—and calling out the gold-standard pollster by name.

“Starting on Day 1 President Trump and Vice President JD Vance will help to ease costs, secure the border, and protect Social Security for retirees like Ann Selzer,” the statement said.

Trump won Iowa with 56.5 percent to Harris’s 41.9 percent, with 65 percent of votes reported.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

New Hampshire’s New Republican Governor Stands for Exactly Nothing

Former Republican Senator Kelly Ayotte has defeated Democrat Joyce Craig in the most competitive governor’s race in the country.

New Hampshire Governor-elect Kelly Ayotte
Andrew Harnik/Pool/Getty Images
New Hampshire Governor-elect Kelly Ayotte

Abortion flip-flopper and former Trump critic turned stooge Kelly Ayotte has emerged victorious from the most competitive governor’s race in the country.

The former Republican senator defeated Democratic challenger and former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig to maintain Republican control of the governor’s mansion in New Hampshire. The Associated Press called the race Tuesday evening, with Ayotte leading 52.1 percent to Craig’s 45.8 percent, and 62 percent of votes reported.

If Ayotte stands for anything but winning, it’s not clear what that may be, as she’s changed her stances on two of the biggest issues this election

The former senator said in 2022 that she wouldn’t alter a state law that restricts abortions after 24 weeks, but voted for a federal 20-week ban while she was in Congress. Ayotte also promised to strike down any more stringent anti-abortion laws, but maintains close relationships with anti-abortion lobbying groups.

Ayotte also reversed course on Donald Trump when realizing it was politically beneficial. In 2016, she unendorsed Trump after the Access Hollywood tapes surfaced, stating, “I think those statements are fundamentally talking, unfortunately, about assault.”

But after losing her election in 2016, she has reversed course and fully endorsed Trump, explaining that “there’s no question he’s the right choice for the White House … especially on this border issue.”

When asked about her sudden pivot on Trump during her final debate with Craig, Ayotte couldn’t come up with an answer.

You’re never going to stand up if your party’s in … that office. You’ll never stand up because you’re a party-line person. I’ve stood up to my party,” she said in a rambling, nonsensical answer. Ayotte has notably not stood up to her party.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump’s Iowa Win Is a Harsh Reminder to Never Trust Election Polls

Donald Trump has just won the Iowa presidential election, despite that shock poll everyone kept citing the last few days.

Splitscreen of Donald Trump yelling and Kamala Harris looking worried
Getty x2

Former President Donald Trump has won Iowa in the 2024 presidential election and taken its six electoral votes, according to the Associated Press.

Trump won with 56.5 percent to Kamala Harris’s 41.9 percent, with 65 percent of votes reported. Trump’s win gives the former president a total of 207 electoral votes, closer to the 270 total needed to win the White House. Harris has 91 votes.

The win puts a damper on Kamala Harris’s momentum. Just days before the election, one poll in the Hawkeye State showed a stunning three-point lead for Harris in a Midwestern state that hadn’t been won by a Democratic presidential candidate since 2012. The poll shocked Trump and the political establishment and led many to believe Harris’s path to victory—and the Democratic Party’s control of the House–would be all but guaranteed.

In 2020, Trump won the state by eight points, earning 897,672 votes to Joe Biden’s 759,061. Trump also won the state in 2016, while President Barack Obama took Iowa in 2008 and 2012. Previously, Democrats won every other presidential election in the state going back to 1988, with the exception of George W. Bush’s victory in 2004. Trump won the state by a margin of 156,193, according to the AP’s count thus far.

Trump will be glad to have won Iowa, especially after the last-minute shock poll. The rest of the battleground states are still in play.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

There’s at Least One Bright Spot for Michigan Democrats This Election

The Michigan state Supreme Court has now flipped blue.

A woman casts her votes at a polling booth
ALI KHALIGH/Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images

The Michigan Supreme Court has flipped blue in a serious way.

Democratic nominees Kyra Bolden and Kymberly Ann Thomas each won judicial elections Tuesday night, taking over a court that Republicans had controlled for decades. Bolden is the first Black woman to serve on the Michigan Supreme Court. The state Supreme Court now sits at a 5-2 Democratic majority, with five liberals, one conservative, and one moderate.

This victory may signal optimism for Democrats in Michigan, as the crucial swing state comes down to the wire between presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. The presidential election has not yet been called. Issues like reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, and other hugely impactful policies are now under Democratic jurisdiction.

More on the 2024 election results so far:
Trump Wins Florida in Ominous Sign for Harris
