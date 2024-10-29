Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Top Trump Aide Reveals Punishment in Store for All of His Critics

Howard Lutnick, a leader on Donald Trump’s transition team, is promising revenge against all of the former president’s critics.

Donald Trump smiles
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Team Trump continues to reveal that the only thing on their minds for their first 100 days in office will be revenge.

Speaking with Vaughn Hillyard at Donald Trump’s incendiary Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday, billionaire CEO and co-chair of Trump’s transition team Howard Lutnick discussed what went wrong with Trump’s first Cabinet and how he’ll ensure that his next is “the best of the best.”

Lutnick also dismissed Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly, former Defense Secretary James Mattis, and former Vice President Mike Pence, each of whom have deemed Trump an authoritarian threat, as merely “disgruntled former employees.”

“[Trump] thought they were generals. He should’ve realized they were Democrat generals. They moved against him. Think about this—Mattis, Kelly, and [former Secretary of State Rex] Tillerson met every other morning to try to keep Donald Trump away from what they wanted to do.… That’s treason, it’s just wrong.”

Casually suggesting that critics of the former president should be charged with treason is yet another massive red flag that has become all too common within the Trump campaign. And while it’s beside the point, none of the aforementioned “disgruntled former employees” are Democrats. Mattis is unaffiliated with a party, Kelly, is a registered independent, and Tillerson is a lifelong Republican.

Lutnick’s threat aligns with the numerous other threats of prosecution that Trump has levied throughout his campaign. In recent weeks, he has begun warning that he’ll use the military to go after the “enemy within,” even naming targets he has in mind. And while some Trump supporters think that this is all just talk, others, like Lutnick, are taking Trump’s words and running with them.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Ron DeSantis Dealt Major Blow on Abortion Ad Fight Till Election Day

A federal judge delivered some bad news to the Florida governor, just hours after his administration threatened charges over TV ads on the state’s abortion rights ballot initiative.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a mic
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was dealt a setback in his efforts to ban TV advertisements for a state ballot initiative expanding abortion rights.

A federal judge, Mark Walker, on Tuesday extended a temporary restraining order that blocks the state government from taking action against the ads for 14 days or until he rules on his initial preliminary injunction, likely delaying his decision until after Election Day on November 5, when the initiative will be decided by Florida voters.

DeSantis, through lawyers at the Florida Department of Health, has threatened to charge TV stations that run the ads, sending out cease and desist letters to them after the stations started running the commercials earlier this month. Brian Barnes, a lawyer for the department, said in federal court Tuesday prior to Walker’s ruling that one of the ads was confusing and could stop mothers from seeking emergency care.

Florida currently bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ballot initiative, Amendment 4, would increase access to abortion until fetal viability, typically considered to be around 24 weeks. DeSantis’s decision to go after the TV stations that have run ads supporting the amendment has already led to backlash from within the state government, with one lawyer in the Department of Health, John Wilson, resigning over DeSantis’s authoritarian tactics.

“A man is nothing without his conscience,” Wilson wrote in his letter.

DeSantis has also used other state powers to fight against the ballot initiative, using his official X account to spread misinformation, even as two hurricanes raged through Florida. The state has also sent police officers to the homes of people who signed a petition supporting the ballot initiative, which DeSantis has defended by invoking conservative fears of voter fraud. But, as Walker ruled Tuesday, there are constitutional lines the governor can’t cross.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Judge Cannon Prepares to Do Trump Another Favor, This Time on Shooting

Aileen Cannon is now weighing in on Donald Trump’s assassination attempt.

Judge Aileen Cannon
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF FLORIDA

Judge Aileen Cannon has refused a motion to recuse herself from the trial of Donald Trump’s would-be assassin.

Last month, Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested at the Mar-a-Lago golf course and charged with attempting to assassinate Trump.

In a seven-page decision released Tuesday, Cannon dismissed a motion from Routh’s attorney, arguing that the former president’s constantly praising her did not create the “appearance of partiality.”

“As Defendant acknowledges, I have no control over what private citizens, members of the media, or public officials or candidates elect to say about me or my judicial rulings,” Cannon wrote. “Nor am I concerned about the political consequences of my rulings or how those rulings might be viewed by ‘some in the media.’”

“I have never spoken to or met former President Trump except in connection with his required presence at an official judicial proceeding, through counsel,” Cannon wrote. “I have no ‘relationship to the alleged victim’ in any reasonable sense of the phrase.”

Cannon made the unprecedented decision in July to toss out the felony classified documents case against Trump by ruling special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment was unconstitutional. Her move has been criticized by legal scholars but repeatedly celebrated by Trump.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Cannon’s name is on a list of possible candidates for Trump’s attorney general, if he wins the election next week.

Most Recent Post
Paige Oamek/
/

Pro-Trump Militias Are Threatening the Election—and Meta Lets Them

Facebook groups for far-right militias are flourishing.

The Meta logo
Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Getty Images

As paper ballots are lit on fire by vigilantes and Donald Trump threatens to punish the “enemy from within,” Meta is not only allowing extremist groups on its platform but even is auto-generating anti-government militia Facebook groups.

According to data compiled by the Tech Transparency Project for WIRED, after January 6, the number of Facebook groups and pages used by the alt-right to organize with each other has only grown. The Tech Transparency Project found more than 200 Facebook pages and nearly 200 anti-government pages that recruit for extremist movements. Nearly two dozen of these pages and groups have been created in the past six months.

Meta has not only looked the other way but even used its own technology to auto-generate these groups for militias. Though some chapters of American Patriots Three Percent (AP3) on the platform have been moderated or banned, in May, Facebook automatically created a page for an Arizona chapter of AP3. In June, it did the same for an AP3 “training range” in New Mexico. On the site, Facebook’s explainer reads: “This unofficial page was created because people on Facebook have shown interest in this place or business. It’s not affiliated with or endorsed by anyone associated with AP3 Training Range.”

“Nearly four years after the January 6 attack on the capitol, Facebook remains a significant recruiting and organizing tool for militias like the AP3, despite creating policies that ban them,” Katie Paul, the director of the Tech Transparency Project, told WIRED.

This isn’t the first time that Meta has been caught auto-generating pages for terrorist or white supremacist groups. In 2020, a whistleblower alerted the Securities and Exchange Commission to the issue.

Most recently, groups such as the “Patriot Group” or “The Party of Trump,” the latter of which has 171,000 members, have urged their members to do ballot dropbox “monitoring,” including encouraging Trump supporters to stand guard at ballot boxes with AR-15s.

With the election a week away, as Paul asks: “How can Meta be trusted to effectively thwart extremists that have a record of engaging in and stoking political violence when its own systems create business pages for them?”

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Makes Racist Puerto Rico Joke 10 Times Worse With His Reaction

Amid all the backlash he’s facing, Donald Trump came up with a remarkably idiotic response.

Donald Trump
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s response to a comedian making a racist joke about Puerto Rico at his New York rally at Madison Square Garden came up very short.

On Tuesday morning, ABC News’s Rachel Scott asked Trump about Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke on Sunday where he called Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage,” and Trump denied knowing anything about him or the joke.

“I don’t know him; someone put him up there. I don’t know who he is,” Trump said. The former president also claimed he had not heard the comments, despite widespread news and TV coverage and campaign spokespeople disavowing the joke Sunday and Monday.

Trump then went on to call the New York rally a “lovefest” during a rally later on Tuesday.

Trump pointedly refused to condemn or disavow Hinchcliffe’s joke directly, which will not help with the fallout his campaign is receiving. In the battleground state of Pennsylvania, which boasts a 500,000-strong Puerto Rican population, the “joke” has quickly spread through social media and WhatsApp and drawn backlash from a nonpartisan Puerto Rican organization urging its members not to vote for Trump.

Trump’s nonapology won’t go over well with some of his more influential critics, particularly the Catholic Archbishop of San Juan, who has demanded a personal apology from the former president along with the chairman of the Puerto Rico Republican Party.

JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, didn’t bail out the former president either, claiming that he hadn’t “actually seen the joke” Monday and complaining about people taking offense.

“I’m not gonna comment on the specificity of the joke … but I think that we have to stop getting offended at every little thing in the United States of America, I’m just so over it,” Vance said.

With Puerto Ricans making up a large population in the U.S. mainland, including several battleground states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina, Trump’s response could end up costing him key votes that he needs to win. The right (and smart) thing to do would be for Trump to clearly and categorically apologize and disavow Hinchcliffe and his “joke,” but Trump isn’t known for his willingness to take responsibility when things go badly.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Republicans in Yet Another Swing State Suffer Massive Election Blow

Republicans in Pennsylvania had a shady tactic shut down in court just days before the election.

A man stands at a red Republican Party booth. A lifesize carboard cutout of Donald Trump gives a thumbs up.
Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis/Getty Images
A Republican Party booth at the Grange Fair in rural Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, on August 21

Republicans in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania have been dealt a significant blow to their dubious voter suppression efforts.

Earlier this month, six Republican congressmen in the state filed a federal lawsuit against the Pennsylvania secretary of state alleging that ballots cast by Pennsylvania residents living overseas were fraudulent. The suit claimed that state law makes it possible for ineligible voters to cast ballots without providing any proof of identity, leading to inaccurate results. The lawsuit even claimed that “Iranian nationals” could “easily” take advantage of the system and falsify ballots. 

But on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Charles Conner, a George W. Bush appointee, deemed this all to be nonsense. He dismissed the lawsuit on the grounds that the Republican congressmen were relying on “phantom fears of foreign malfeasance to excuse their lack of diligence,” and had “no good excuse for waiting until barely a month before the election to bring this lawsuit.”

Overseas ballots have been under federal jurisdiction for years under the Uniform and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, which is mostly associated with military service members stationed abroad. Many Trump supporters, like Elon Musk, have decried this normal law as a fraudulent Democratic plot to steal the 2024 election, and similar lawsuits have been filed in Michigan and North Carolina.

It’s likely that Republicans have realized that overseas voters aren’t all military, pro-GOP people—a shift that could seriously cost them. “Everyone thought overseas meant military. Not true,” Trump lawyer Cleta Mitchell told The Washington Post. “Approx 63% of [overseas] ballots in 2020 were nonmilitary.” But rather than looking inward to determine how to appeal to a broader electorate, the GOP has instead chosen to try to stop people from voting. And while this latest effort was defeated in Pennsylvania, the groundwork for claims of another “stolen” election is still being set right in front of us.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Elon Musk Makes Shocking Confession on His Plans After Trump Victory

This is a wild statement from the world’s richest man and someone reportedly in the running to join Donald Trump’s administration.

Elon wears a black Make America Great Again Hat and makes a gun symbol with his two fingers pointed toward his own head
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Elon Musk at Donald Trump’s hate-filled Madison Square Garden rally in New York City, October 27

Elon Musk admitted that he knows that Donald Trump’s policies would crash the economy if he’s elected president, but thinks that the price is worth it.

The tech CEO and social media mogul on Monday evening replied to a post on X from right-wing influencer FischerKing64, who posted about how Trump’s plans for mass deportations of immigrants combined with Musk’s plans as a White House adviser to cut federal spending would initially crash the economy, before creating a “sounder footing.”

Musk replied, “Sounds about right.”

Twitter screenshot Will Stancil @whstancil: Elon Musk admits that he and Trump will crash the economy, but it’s okay, because they’ll build a better world from the rubble. Not exaggerating, he just said it. (photo of twitter interaction between FischerKing and Elon Musk)

It’s a telling admission from Musk that crashing the economy is all a part of the plan.  Experts have repeatedly warned that Trump’s mass deportations on their own would cause damage to critical industries in the U.S., including agriculture, construction, and hospitality.

Undocumented immigrants most commonly take jobs with longer hours, lower wages, and dangerous working conditions that native-born citizens don’t want, such as housekeeping cleaners, cooks, construction workers, and farm workers. These jobs also won’t have American workers lining up to fill them.

Trump’s plan to appoint Musk to his administration, possibly to lead a government efficiency task force, could also have negative effects. JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, previously said Musk told him that he plans to look at cuts to government programs like Social Security and the Department of Defense.

Judging by what happened after Musk gutted Twitter and laid off many of its workers after he purchased the social media company, there are justifiable fears that he would cripple essential government programs. Social Security, for example, is a lifeline to many older Americans, and in fact needs more funding, not less.

Musk’s status as the world’s richest man, as well as the success of his companies like SpaceX and Tesla, comes from taxpayer funds. When the government isn’t involved in his ventures, they’ve suffered, such as Twitter (now X), which has lost more than a third of its value since he took over the company. Musk’s confession that the economy would initially get worse under Trump is worrying enough, but his idea that it would lead to a rapid recovery should be cause to reject his plans altogether—as well as the administration that would enable them.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Steve Bannon’s First Show Out of Jail Should Be a Huge Warning

Steve Bannon is back—and more dangerous than ever.

Steve Bannon points while holding up a microphone
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Steve Bannon, the engineer behind Donald Trump’s MAGA movement, was fresh out of prison Tuesday and already drumming up hatred and fear ahead of the presidential election next week.

In his first public appearance on his War Room podcast after completing a four-month stint in federal prison, Bannon once again claimed he was a political prisoner and warned that it could happen to others, too.

“Let me say something, if you’re not prepared to be sent to a federal prison as a political prisoner, then you’re not worthy to be in this movement, and to step forward and try to save your country,” he said. “You have to understand: they want to put you in prison and they will put you in prison. If you can’t accept that, then you don’t know what they represent.”

“They talk about President Trump, ‘He’s gonna do this, he’s gonna do this,’ look at what they’ve done,” Bannon continued.

What Bannon failed to elucidate in his cryptic warnings of political imprisonment is that in his unwavering support of Trump, he broke the law. Bannon had defied a federal subpoena issued as part of the congressional investigation into the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He had refused to sit for a deposition with the House Committee investigating the riot, and refused to hand over documents related to his involvement in Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Joined by Raheem Kassam, a former editor at Bannon’s propaganda machine Breitbart, the Trump ally also bragged about a “wide swath of African American men and Hispanic men” who would be joining the MAGA movement and help deliver victory for the former president.

Bannon also hit back at the “rhetoric” calling members of the MAGA movement “fascist” and defended Trump’s “fantastic, that amazing rally at Madison Square Garden,” which has been completely overshadowed by racist remarks from its speakers, including comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

Bannon claimed that the rally’s speakers represented a “broad cross-section of American entrepreneurs,” specifically listing Tulsi Gabbard, Elon Musk, and Vivek Ramaswamy.

After being released, the 70-year-old said he felt “amazing, and more importantly empowered” by his prison sentence.

Read more about Bannon’s release from prison:
Guess Who’s Back From Prison and About to Unleash Election Chaos
Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

If That Puerto Rico Joke Doesn’t Cost Trump, JD Vance’s Reaction Will

The Republican vice presidential nominee has made the whole joke worse with his defense.

JD Vance
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Trump campaign is still doing damage control after a comedian at his hate rally in New York City made a wildly racist joke about Puerto Rico.

When asked about the joke on Monday, Vance claimed hadn’t “seen” it, which seems highly unlikely given the moment’s virality and the fact that he is running for vice president.

“I’ve heard about the joke; I haven’t actually seen the joke,” Vance said after being asked if the series of racist jokes was setting the right tone for the campaign just one week out from the election.

“Maybe it’s a stupid, racist joke, as you said; maybe it’s not. I haven’t seen it,” he continued. “I’m not gonna comment on the specificity of the joke … but I think that we have to stop getting offended at every little thing in the United States of America, I’m just so over it.”

The series of jokes from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at Trump’s rally already looks like it could cost him the election. Hinchcliffe used his stage time to make vulgar statements about Latino immigrant families, said that he carved Halloween watermelons with a Black man, and, most notably, stated that Puerto Rico was a “floating island of garbage.”

Vance’s reaction was unwise and hypocritical. This is the same guy who was deeply bothered just by being called “weird” and lied about Haitian immigrants eating people’s pets, but it’s the rest of us who need to toughen up. While Trump campaign spokesperson Daniella Alvarez has said the “joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign,” Vance refused to even acknowledge any issue with the joke. While the actual electoral fallout from these comments is yet to be seen, Vance’s flippancy certainly won’t help the Trump campaign.

Most Recent Post
Paige Oamek/
/

Joe Rogan Offers Pitiful Defense for Why He Won’t Interview Harris

Joe Rogan attempted to explain why he snubbed Kamala Harris in favor of Donald Trump.

Joe Rogan holds up his fist while speaking into a hand-held microphone at a UFC event
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Joe Rogan says he is still open to interviewing Kamala Harris—if she’ll drop everything and come to him.

Responding to rumors on both sides of the aisle, the podcast host took to X in the wee hours of Tuesday morning to clear up some confusion about why his proposed interview with the vice president hasn’t materialized. TLDR: He’ll only speak with Harris on his terms.

“For the record the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast. They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin,” wrote Rogan, adding that his “sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen.”

With only a week left until Election Day and a packed schedule of rallies, interviews, and campaign events, it seems that Harris may not have Rogan’s audience of mostly Republican and independent young men top of mind. But this lukewarm defense from Rogan makes it clear that he wants to put all the blame on Harris, when really it’s also his stubbornness at fault.

Perhaps Donald Trump set up an impossible standard with his interview for The Joe Rogan Experience, as the Republican nominee backed out of several previously scheduled events to travel to the Austin podcast studio. During his three-hour interview with Trump, Rogan allowed the former president to lie to his millions of viewers about immigration, the economy, and the 2020 election, with Trump stating, “I won that second election so easy.”

With Harris’s tentative cancellation, Rogan’s schedule is wide open, and so the podcaster will now instead interview Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance on Wednesday morning, rather than make any sacrifices to interview the sitting vice president and Democratic nominee for president. Vance will travel to Austin to appear on the show.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington