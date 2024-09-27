Supreme Court Refuses to Save RFK Jr.’s Shady Pro-Trump Ballot Plan

In Wisconsin, he’s stuck on the ballot and is petitioning the state Supreme Court to put a sticker over his name, which has never been done and would be a “logistical nightmare” in the words of the circuit court that handled the request. He was also unable to remove himself from the ballot in Michigan and is begging voters there to vote for Trump instead. The Supreme Court’s decision must sting Kennedy because it means he’s unlikely to receive help in these other cases.

Kennedy’s addition to the New York ballot was initially challenged on the grounds that he used an invalid address. During his presidential campaign, Kennedy claimed an address in Katonah, a suburb of New York City, on his petition to be on the state’s ballot, while he and his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, apparently reside in Malibu, California.



Kennedy is renting a room at the Katonah address for $500 a month, but the owner of that property said that those payments began after a New York Post story questioned the candidate’s claim that he lives in New York.

