Supreme Court Hands Republicans a Massive Win on Voter Purge Program
The Supreme Court has handed the Republican Party a giant victory in Virginia, just days before the election.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday voted 6–3 to allow the Virginia election commission to resume a controversial voter purge program that has already wiped the names of 1,600 people from its voter rolls. The state says the program is designed to remove noncitizens, but two lower courts previously found the program is likely illegal.
All three of the court’s liberal justices—Justices Sonia Sotamayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson—dissented.
Virginia’s Trump-loving governor, Glenn Youngkin, signed the controversial program into law and appealed legal challenges all the way to the Supreme Court.
This is a notable win for Republicans in an important state. And even if 1,600 voters sounds marginal, it’s clear that Republicans will again go to absurd lengths to help Trump win.
This is a developing story.