Republicans Score Massive Last-Minute Election Win in Key Swing State

“She’s a bad person. Evil! She’s an evil, sick crazy b— oh no,” Trump said, raising his finger and miming a b sound with his mouth. “It starts with a b, but I won’t say it. I wanna say it!”

Trump on Nancy Pelosi: She's an evil sick, crazy

B -- it start with a B but I won't say it. I want to say it. pic.twitter.com/3eukelYboO — Acyn (@Acyn) November 5, 2024

Perhaps it’s not the most conventional closing message for a presidential candidate, but for Trump, it’s what one would expect. After all, he has been calling his political opponents the “enemy within” for the home stretch of his campaign, mentioning Pelosi in particular as among the people he would like to use the military against.



Trump has resorted to profanity before, so it’s funny to see him exercise restraint. Perhaps he didn’t want his last sound bite before the election to be an expletive. In the past, Trump hasn’t hesitated to drop some four-letter words, even to a room full of priests at the Al Smith dinner for Catholic charities last month. It’s quite different from another closing message the Trump campaign sent Monday: memorializing a pet squirrel euthanized by New York state wildlife officials over the weekend.

