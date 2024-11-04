Trump’s Closing Message to Voters Just Got Even More Dark
Donald Trump is revealing how little he cares for democracy—and how his second term will be all about retribution.
Donald Trump left no illusions about a peaceful transfer to power in his closing message at his rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania, on Sunday.
First, Trump lamented how his “world’s favorite chart done by the Border Patrol” allegedly told him that “we had the safest border in the history of our country the day that I left.”
“I shouldn’t have left,” Trump said.
If nearly any other politician had made a remark saying that they shouldn’t have left office, this could be interpreted as feeling bad over losing an election. In Trump’s case, however, his words evoke the chaos surrounding the 2020 election, his fake elector schemes to stay in office, and the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection for which he has neither taken responsibility nor faced accountability.
Later in the evening, in Macon, Georgia, he went on to describe what the beginning of his second term would look like should he win.
“You watch, it’s going to be so good, it’s going to be so much fun, it’ll be nasty a little bit at times, and maybe at the beginning in particular, but it’s going to be something,” Trump said.
The former president’s comments are a reminder that he has repeatedly said during this campaign about how he wants to be a dictator “on day one.” Trump has vowed to immediately ram through far-right plans like mass deportations and ill-advised tariffs, which certainly wouldn’t stop after his day one as president.
The nastiness Trump is referring to would almost certainly be targeted toward any lawmakers or civil servants who attempt to stop his crazy decisions. To that end, while there’s (hopefully) little he can do about legislators and politicians who oppose him, the former president and convicted felon already has a plan to purge the federal workforce of those who would be disloyal to him or his far-right policies.
The election is only one day away, and Trump is telling the public how bad his second term is going to be. The question is whether this is what voters in key states want, or if Trump will be sent back to Mar-a-Lago in defeat for a second time—and if that happens peacefully.