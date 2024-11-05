Joe Rogan Reminded of His Own Brutal Words After Trump Endorsement

The great and powerful @elonmusk.

If it wasn't for him we'd be fucked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.

For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump.

Enjoy the podcast pic.twitter.com/LdBxZFVsLN — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 5, 2024

Fans were quick to point to the many times Rogan has criticized Trump. In regard to January 6, Rogan called the former president “so fucking dangerous … a guy can incite a bunch of morons to do something really fucking stupid.” In another clip from 2022, Rogan outright called Trump a “man baby.”



A more than two-minute long montage of Rogan making very solidly liberal and leftist points also began to circulate. He heaps praise on the Obamas, calling Barack the best president of his lifetime. He says he wants universal health care, says he’s voting for Bernie Sanders, says he wants to spend more on low-income communities, says he’s very “pro-choice, women’s rights, civil rights, gay rights, trans rights.” Rogan even says that “not all Trump supporters are racist, but all racists are Trump supporters.”



The podcaster has a laundry list of opinions that Trump and his campaign are diametrically opposed to, and yet he threw in his endorsement the night before Election Day.

