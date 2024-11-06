The South Will Send Its First Openly LGBTQ Politician to Congress
Julie Johnson has been elected to the House of Representatives.
Texas elected Julie Johnson to replace Representative Colin Allred on Tuesday, marking the first time that the Lone Star State has chosen an openly LGBTQ person to represent it in Congress.
The Democrat won Texas’s 32nd Congressional District by a landslide, pulling more than 60 percent of the vote against Republican Darrell Day, reported The Dallas Morning News. She will represent parts of Collin, Dallas, and Denton Counties.
But Johnson’s win isn’t just a local victory for LGBTQ Texans—it’s also a regional one. Johnson’s election makes her the first queer representative in Washington from the South, according to Austin-based KUT News.
“Tonight, Team Julie made history,” Johnson wrote in a post after the results were called. “I am incredibly honored and humbled that you have elected me to be your Representative for the 32nd district. Together, we have shattered barriers and proven that representation matters.”
“This is just the beginning of the work ahead, but tonight, let’s celebrate this historic moment and our progress together,” Johnson wrote, thanking the “countless individuals” who “fought for equality and inclusion.”
“Rest assured, I am committed to continuing this journey with the same passion and dedication, and I will not rest until we achieve our shared goals,” she added.