Tuberville Proves Again He’s Dumbest Senator With Election Fraud Claim

“One of the things I really want to do is straighten this dang voting up across our country,” Tuberville said.

“We didn’t get killed downballot, but let me tell you something: Donald Trump pulled out more people to vote for him” than Harris, the Alabama senator added. “And how in the world can some of these senators … receive more votes—the Democrats—than President Trump? It doesn’t add up to how this all went about.”

Trump won the battleground states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona in the presidential election, but Democrats won the Senate races in the latter four states. Though he didn’t come out and declare fraud, Tuberville still hinted that something was off with those results.