Tuberville Proves Again He’s Dumbest Senator With Election Fraud Claim
Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville is suggesting something “doesn’t add up” in an election where Republicans swept the board.
Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville thinks that Democratic Senate wins in battleground states are suspicious.
On Tuesday, Tuberville was on The Sean Spicer Show, a podcast hosted by Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary and communications director. Spicer asked Tuberville about how he’d fulfill his promise to be a “legislative sledgehammer for President Trump.”
“One of the things I really want to do is straighten this dang voting up across our country,” Tuberville said.
“We didn’t get killed downballot, but let me tell you something: Donald Trump pulled out more people to vote for him” than Harris, the Alabama senator added. “And how in the world can some of these senators … receive more votes—the Democrats—than President Trump? It doesn’t add up to how this all went about.”
Trump won the battleground states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona in the presidential election, but Democrats won the Senate races in the latter four states. Though he didn’t come out and declare fraud, Tuberville still hinted that something was off with those results.
“We need to get this straight: voter ID,” he said. “You know, Kamala Harris won every state that was no voter ID. She did not win one that wasn’t voter ID. So think about that.” (This claim has already been disproven, as Harris did in fact win some states with voter ID laws and Trump won states without them.)
Tuberville’s claims seem to be sour grapes in an election where Republicans have taken the presidency as well as the Senate, and are close to retaining control of the House of Representatives. Like losing Republican Senate candidate Eric Hovde in Wisconsin, Tuberville doesn’t seem to understand split-ticket voting.